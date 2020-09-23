Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bulgaria Stock Exchange  >  Stara Planina Hold Plc

STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

(5SR)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 09/21
4.76 BGN   +6.73%
09:40aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : Forecast sales September 2020
PU
08/28STARA PLANINA HOLD : 1H 2020 Consolidated Financial Report
PU
07/28STARA PLANINA HOLD : 1H 2020 Financial Report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales September 2020

09/23/2020 | 09:40am EDT
Forecast sales September 2020

23.09.2020

Stara Planina Hold announces current financial results (on consolidated basis) and the financial results of the most significant enterprises in Holding's portfolio on August 2020 and projected sales for September 2020. Letter.

Consolidated sales for the first eight months of 2020 show a decrease of 16.5% compared to sales from the beginning of 2019.

We anticipate that the decline in sales will continue and for the first nine months of 2020 they will be 16.4% lower compared to the same period in 2019.

.

Disclaimer

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 13:39:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 225 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2019 6,75 M 4,07 M 4,07 M
Net cash 2019 29,0 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 14,4x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 98,9 M 59,2 M 59,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,46x
EV / Sales 2019 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 437
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Stara Planina Hold Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Evgeniy Vasilev Uzunov Chairman
Vasil Georgiev Velev Executive Director
Spas Borisov Videv Director
Stefan Atanasov Nikolov Director
Nikolay Petrov Mitankin Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC0.00%59
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-36.81%23 361
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB0.34%11 304
KINNEVIK AB43.62%10 220
LIFCO AB (PUBL)16.26%6 787
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP-18.91%4 639
