Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales September 2020

Stara Planina Hold announces current financial results (on consolidated basis) and the financial results of the most significant enterprises in Holding's portfolio on August 2020 and projected sales for September 2020. Letter .

Consolidated sales for the first eight months of 2020 show a decrease of 16.5% compared to sales from the beginning of 2019.

We anticipate that the decline in sales will continue and for the first nine months of 2020 they will be 16.4% lower compared to the same period in 2019.

