29.03.2024
The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Stara Planina Hold Plc was appointed to June 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in Sofia, 20, Fr. Joliot Curie Str., floor 9.
The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of BGN 0.31579 per share.
Shareholders may vote by correspondence.
Invitation
Rules for Voting through Proxy
Sample Power of Attorney
Rules for Voting through Correspondence
Sample for voting through correspondence
Annual Financial Report
Other documents
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 29 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2024 11:03:13 UTC.