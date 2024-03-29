The Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of Stara Planina Hold Plc was appointed to June 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in Sofia, 20, Fr. Joliot Curie Str., floor 9.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of BGN 0.31579 per share.

Shareholders may vote by correspondence.



Invitation

Rules for Voting through Proxy

Sample Power of Attorney

Rules for Voting through Correspondence

Sample for voting through correspondence

Annual Financial Report

Other documents