  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Stara Planina Hold Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SPH   BG1100005971

STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC

(SPH)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
10.00 BGN   +5.26%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stara Planina Hold : Notification for a dividend distribution

06/08/2023 | 11:10am EDT
Notification for a dividend distribution 08.06.2023 13:11:55 (local time)

Company: Stara Planina Hold AD-Sofia (SPH)
The General Meeting of Shareholders of Stara Planina Hold dated 08 June 2023 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2022:
- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.31579
- Dividend payout starting date: 01 August 2023
- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB International Asset Bank
The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 22 June 2023 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 20 June 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 21 June 2023).
The entire piece of news is available on the financial website X3News.

Stara Planina Hold AD published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 15:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
11:10aStara Planina Hold : Notification for a dividend distribution
PU
05/30Stara Planina Hold : 1Q 2023 Consolidated Financial Notification
PU
05/22Stara Planina Hold plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Five Months of 2023
CI
05/22Stara Planina Hold plc Provides Consolidated Sales Results for the Month of April 2023
CI
05/22Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales May 2023
PU
05/09Stara Planina Hold : Insider information
PU
04/27Stara Planina Hold : 2022 Annual Consolidated Financial Report
PU
04/26Stara Planina Hold : 1Q 2023 Financial Notification
PU
04/26Stara Planina Hold : Insider information
PU
04/21Stara Planina Hold : Forecast sales April 2023
PU
Financials
Sales 2022 379 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2022 18,0 M 9,85 M 9,85 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 208 M 114 M 114 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 2 369
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC
Duration : Period :
Stara Planina Hold Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 10,00 BGN
Average target price 14,96 BGN
Spread / Average Target 49,6%
Managers and Directors
Evgeniy Vasilev Uzunov Chairman
Vasil Georgiev Velev Executive Director
Spas Borisov Videv Director
Stefan Atanasov Nikolov Director
Sofia Argirova-Atanasova Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARA PLANINA HOLD PLC7.53%114
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)13.64%61 889
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.77%23 517
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.19.47%10 942
LIFCO AB (PUBL)33.85%9 725
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY1.03%7 728
