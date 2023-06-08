Stara Planina Hold : Notification for a dividend distribution

08.06.2023 13:11:55 (local time)

Company: Stara Planina Hold AD-Sofia (SPH)

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Stara Planina Hold dated 08 June 2023 has taken the following dividend distribution decision for 2022:

- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.31579

- Dividend payout starting date: 01 August 2023

- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB International Asset Bank

The right to a dividend will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register on the 14th day following the GMS date, i.e. by 22 June 2023 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, so the holder will be entitled to receive a dividend, will be 20 June 2023 (Ex-Dividend Date: 21 June 2023).

