Stara Planina Hold : Auditor Selection Procedure

III. EVALUATION OF PROPOSALS

Art. 7. (1) The audited entity evaluates the proposals made by the registered auditors or auditor companies in accordance with the requirements specified in art. 5 and prepares a report on the conclusions of the conducted selection procedure which it presents to the audit committee.

The report under paragraph 1 takes into consideration any findings or conclusions of the inspections published by the supervisory body pursuant to art. 77, paragraph 2, item 3 of IFAA.

Art. 8. (1) The audit committee validates the report on the conclusions of the conducted selection procedure and based on it prepares a recommendation to the company shareholders to appoint a statutory auditor or auditor company.