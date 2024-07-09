End-of-day quote Zimbabwe S.E. Other stock markets End-of-day quote 06:00:00 2024-07-07 pm EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 0.0078 ZWL -2.19% -1.27% -99.90% Summary Quotes Charts News Company Summary All News Analyst Reco. Highlights Insiders Transcripts Press Releases Official Publications Other languages Trading Ideas MarketScreener Editorial Features MarketScreener Strategies Starafricacorporation : FY24 Results & Audit Opinion July 09, 2024 at 03:12 am EDT Share Page 1 of 5 SAC03805 Abridged Audited Group Financial Results FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Everyday goodness for delightful moments Salient Features For The Year INFLATION HISTORICAL ADJUSTED COST Revenue 23% 789% Increase Increase Operating(Loss)/ Profit -5438% -910% Decrease Decrease Profit/ (Loss)before tax 326% -635% Increase Decrease Net Assets 38% 2077% Increase Increase Chairman's Statement OVERVIEW I take pleasure in presenting the financial results for the year ended 31 March 2024. The Group managed to weather a challenging trading and operating environment, marked by a continued depreciation of the local currency, high inflation and policy fluidity. During the financial year under review, the borrowing rates remained elevated and liquidity tight, as The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe ("RBZ") continued a tight monetary policy stance to curb inflation and attain exchange rate stability. The industry welcomes the move by the Government to reinstate import duties on selected products that included white sugar, with effect from 1 February 2024. However, the introduction of tax on added sugar in beverages and additional withholding taxes, as well as the changing of the Value-Added Tax status for white sugar from Zero-rated to Exempt adversely impacts overall demand and margins. DIVIDEND The Board has resolved not to declare a dividend for the period under review. BOARD CHANGES Resignations The Board announced the retirement of Mr. Robson Nyabadza from the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Group effective 31 March 2024 and the stepping down of Mr. Formai Myambuki as the Acting Chief Executive Officer effective 7 July 2024. The Board expresses its appreciation for their commitment and dedicated service during their tenure with the Group and wishes them the best in their future endeavors. Appointments The Board wishes to advise of the following appointments: Mr. Dzingayi Maworera, who assumed the role of Finance Director and Company Secretary, effective 1 April 2024. Ms. Sarudzayi Naomi Njerere and Ms. Odiline Kava who joined as a Non-Executive Directors, effective 1 June 2024. Dr. Mavellas Sibanda, who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective 8 July 2024. The Board extends its congratulations on these appointments and wishes them success in their new roles. OUTLOOK On 5 April 2024, the Government introduced a new currency, Zimbabwe Gold ("ZWG"), leading to a period of relative exchange rate stability and low inflation. This can only be sustainable if the authorities maintain a tight monetary stance. With the raw sugar supply challenges largely resolved and the plant refurbishment and replacement programme on track, the business expects a volume recovery, going forward. The Group will continue to improve on operational efficiencies and reducing costs with the aim of returning the business to profitability. CONCLUSION I would like to express my gratitude to the Group's various stakeholders, my fellow Board Members, management and staff for their contribution to the Company's performance. R. J. Mbire (PhD) Regardless, the Group remains optimistic that the RBZ policy interventions will significantly contribute to a more stable operating environment. GROUP RESULTS The Group's financial results are inflation adjusted in compliance with the requirements of International Accounting Standard 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies, and the historical cost financial information has been disclosed as supplementary information. Total turnover increased by 23% for the year under review from ZWL1.54 trillion in the previous year to ZWL1.90 trillion. This was largely attributable to inflationary pressures. The Group incurred an operating loss of ZWL679 billion for the year against a profit of ZWL13 billion in the comparative year. This loss was primarily due to a 3-month plant shutdown due to raw sugar supply challenges that have since been resolved, as well as the increased cost of key raw materials and other overheads. The Group continues to rationalise operations to reduce costs. In historical cost terms, total revenue increased by 789% from ZWL42 billion in the previous year to ZWL378 billion, while operating profit decreased by -910%, from a profit of ZWL2.28 billion to a loss of ZWL18.47 billion. OPERATIONS Goldstar Sugars ("GSS") During the year ended 31 March 2024, GSS reported a 32% decrease in sales volumes of granulated white sugar from 82,321 tonnes in the previous year to 55,799 tonnes. Production throughput at 52,605 tonnes was 32% lower than the prior year's tonnage of 77,270 tonnes due to raw sugar supply issues. Active engagements with our various stakeholders have largely resolved the raw sugar supply challenges. GSS continues with its refurbishment and replacement programme for critical components of plant and machinery to improve plant efficiencies and quality of refined sugar. The business maintained its certification by The Coca Cola Company ("TCCC") and its Food Safety Certification under the FSSC 22000 series. Country Choice Foods ("CCF") CCF also reported a decline in sales volumes of sugar specialty products by 39%, from 2,048 tonnes in the previous year to 1,244 tonnes. Product uptake was adversely affected by exchange rate distortions that persisted for most of the year in mainstream retail outlets. During the period, the unit launched new products into the market, namely bicarbonate of soda, desiccated coconut and muesli. The business unit has sufficient production capacity to supply the market at competitive prices and continues to focus on innovation. Properties Business In inflation adjusted terms, revenue performance for this business remained relatively stagnant with ZWL10.3 billion of rental income being recorded, compared with ZWL10.4 billion in the prior year. Tongaat Hulett Botswana The Associate reported a profit of ZWL21 billion for the period, with the Company's share being ZWL7 billion after converting the earnings to Zimbabwe Dollars at the average RBZ Interbank Exchange Rate for the period to 31 March 2024. Chairman 5 July 2024 Abridged Group Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2024 INFLATION HISTORICAL ADJUSTED COST 2024 2023 2024 2023 Notes ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4 325 838 342 309 321 602 919 957 291 911 622 818 8 665 683 218 Investment property 5 165 727 500 000 180 118 532 609 165 727 500 000 5 854 000 000 Investment in an associate 36 286 123 885 40 885 811 688 36 286 123 885 1 328 822 405 527 851 966 194 542 607 264 254 493 925 246 703 15 848 505 623 Current assets Inventories 296 231 328 716 51 762 183 846 30 811 839 836 1 680 951 158 Trade and other receivables 38 209 762 254 81 541 171 460 38 209 762 254 2 650 154 934 Prepayments and deposits 27 523 214 740 52 423 047 911 27 523 214 740 1 672 517 234 Cash and bank balances 3 236 444 701 25 478 033 969 3 236 444 701 828 056 995 365 200 750 411 211 204 437 186 99 781 261 531 6 831 680 321 Total assets 893 052 716 605 753 811 701 440 593 706 508 234 22 680 185 944 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 1 977 351 805 1 977 351 805 480 866 480 866 Share premium 237 518 953 620 237 518 953 620 57 761 526 57 761 526 Foreign currency translation reserve 98 045 085 503 65 598 389 492 33 843 774 721 1 397 078 710 Revaluation reserve 107 931 352 599 105 944 398 451 232 690 445 991 5 946 737 775 Retained earnings/(Accumulated loss) 90 891 782 425 (22 239 619 782) (21 343 732 357) 3 862 525 936 536 364 525 952 388 799 473 586 245 248 730 747 11 264 584 813 Non-controlling interest 13 971 077 700 15 313 486 530 13 966 685 849 497 702 699 Total equity 550 335 603 652 404 112 960 116 259 215 416 596 11 762 287 512 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 58 958 921 984 54 993 625 568 50 732 900 669 1 345 671 770 58 958 921 984 54 993 625 568 50 732 900 669 1 345 671 770 Current liabilities Payables and provisions 235 435 931 051 261 362 596 518 235 435 931 051 8 488 567 447 Short-term borrowings 6 759 002 23 353 312 759 002 759 002 Bank overdraft 46 610 033 721 28 072 198 581 46 610 033 721 912 369 472 Income tax payable 1 711 467 195 5 246 967 345 1 711 467 195 170 530 741 Total current liabilities 283 758 190 969 294 705 115 756 283 758 190 969 9 572 226 662 Total liabilities 342 717 112 953 349 698 741 324 334 491 091 638 10 917 898 432 Total equity and liabilities 893 052 716 605 753 811 701 440 593 706 508 234 22 680 185 944 The historical cost amounts are shown as supplementary information. The historical cost amounts are shown as supplementary information. The historical cost amounts do not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that they have not taken into account the requirements of "IAS" 29-Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result the Independent Auditor has not expressed an opinion on the historical cost financial information. Sibanda (PhD) *Executive Director Page 2 of 5 SAC03805 Abridged Audited Group Financial Results FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Abridged Group Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 March 2024 Everyday goodness for delightful moments Abridged Group Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 31 March 2024 INFLATION HISTORICAL ADJUSTED COST 2024 2023 2024 2023 Notes ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Revenue from contracts with customers 1 893 600 886 487 1 532 257 690 462 376 053 717 710 42 170 080 794 Rental income 10 323 648 654 10 385 483 302 1 581 432 001 297 056 510 Total revenue 1 903 924 535 141 1 542 643 173 764 377 635 149 711 42 467 137 304 Cost of sales (1 554 886 626 419) (1 297 769 862 969) (319 154 811 000) (35 927 133 840) Gross profit 349 037 908 722 244 873 310 795 58 480 338 711 6 540 003 464 INFLATION HISTORICAL ADJUSTED COST 2024 2023 2024 2023 Notes ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from/(utilised in) operations (831 083 125 051) 63 107 236 523 (36 462 175 874) 305 222 770 Finance cost paid (13 906 676 045) (1 530 802 025) (2 045 426 285) (49 599 967) Taxation paid (1 846 637 184) (6 283 552 146) (1 004 071 141) (174 493 843) Other income Fair value gain on investment property 5 Selling and distribution expenses Administrative expenses Allowance for expected credit loss Exchange losses Operating (loss)/ profit Finance costs Finance income Monetary gain /(loss) Share of profit of an associate Profit/(loss) before income tax Income tax (expense)/credit 2 Pofit/(loss)for the year Other comprehensive income Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translating foreign operations Items that may not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss: Revaluation surplus Income tax relating to components of other comprehensive income Net other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Total other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the year Profit /(loss) attributable to Non-controlling interests Equity holders of the parent 16 371 881 958 17 893 643 022 4 223 435 116 550 123 197 5 216 498 325 79 836 660 155 160 071 998 604 4 740 460 000 (143 436 597 776) (52 640 418 304) (13 015 490 161) (1 597 050 395) (396 072 412 202) (215 952 787 451) (67 292 913 686) (5 940 918 235) (712 833 053) (3 295 019 176) (5 810 611 852) (149 328 105) (509 574 534 742) (57 993 129 289) (155 127 057 940) (1 862 774 394) (679 170 088 768) 12 722 259 752 (18 470 301 208) 2 280 515 532 (13 906 676 045) (1 530 802 025) (2 045 426 285) (49 599 967) 627 223 3 919 101 236 194 106 047 807 601 027 920 (74 685 979 108) - - 6 882 366 970 9 832 752 129 6 882 366 970 319 572 507 121 407 257 300 (53 657 850 151) (13 633 124 329) 2 550 594 119 (9 618 263 923) 433 021 457 1 895 849 186 (159 782 633) 111 788 993 377 (53 224 828 694) (11 737 275 143) 2 390 811 486 32 446 696 011 34 424 833 311 32 446 696 011 1 118 835 311 205 265 264 99 892 301 451 281 898 064 924 5 826 600 732 1 781 688 884 (14 486 957 947) (55 154 356 708) (964 212 727) 1 986 954 148 85 405 343 504 226 743 708 216 4 862 388 005 34 433 650 159 119 830 176 815 259 190 404 227 5 981 223 316 146 222 643 536 66 605 348 121 247 453 129 084 8 372 034 802 (1 342 408 830) (16 205 459 245) 13 468 983 150 332 654 850 113 131 402 207 (37 019 369 449) (25 206 258 293) 2 058 156 636 111 788 993 377 (53 224 828 694) (11 737 275 143) 2 390 811 486 Net cash flows (utilised in)/generated from operating activities (846 836 438 280) 55 292 882 352 (39 511 673 300) 81 128 960 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (9 410 895 055) (43 305 787 475) (1 560 812 559) (1 281 293 602) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment - 892 492 744 - 25 640 777 Proceeds on disposal of investment property 29 905 291 519 13 831 436 731 2 972 275 422 440 604 255 Finance income received 627 223 3 919 101 236 194 106 047 Dividends received from associate 26 981 913 917 9 922 621 287 4 371 761 501 303 969 915 Net cash flows generated from/ (utilised in) investing activities 47 476 937 604 (18 655 317 612) 5 783 460 558 (510 972 608) (Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (799 359 500 676) 36 637 564 740 (33 728 212 742) (429 843 648) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (2 594 164 612) 37 373 074 016 (84 312 477) 414 994 374 Net exchange differences (9 561 063 800) (2 137 275 389) (9 561 063 800) (69 463 203) Impact of inflation 768 141 140 068 (74 467 527 979) - - Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 7 (43 373 589 020) (2 594 164 612) (43 373 589 019) (84 312 477) The historical cost amounts are shown as supplementary information. The historical cost amounts do not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that they have not taken into account the requirements of "IAS" 29-Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result the Independent Auditor has not expressed an opinion on the historical cost financial information. Total comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to: Non-controlling interests (1 342 408 830) (16 205 459 245) 13 468 983 150 332 654 850 Equity holders of the parent 147 565 052 366 82 810 807 366 233 984 145 934 8 039 379 952 146 222 643 536 66 605 348 121 247 453 129 084 8 372 034 802 Earnings per share Basic earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (cents) 3.1 2,352.66 (769.85) (524.18) 42.80 Diluted earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (cents) 3.2 2,352.66 (769.85) (524.18) 42.80 Headline earnings/(loss) per ordinary share (cents) 3.3 10,094.31 (1,188.18) (637.92) (7.79) The historical cost amounts are shown as supplementary information. The historical cost amounts do not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that they have not taken into account the requirements of "IAS" 29-Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result the Independent Auditor has not expressed an opinion on the historical cost financial information. Abridged Group Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 31 March 2024 INFLATION ADJUSTED ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT Foreign currency Shared Share translation Revaluation Retained earnings/ Non-controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve (Accumulated loss) Total interest equity ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Balance as at 31 March 2022 1 977 351 805 237 518 953 620 31 173 556 181 20 539 054 947 14 779 749 667 305 988 666 220 31 518 945 775 337 507 611 995 Total comprehensive income for the year: - - 34 424 833 311 85 405 343 504 (37 019 369 449) 82 810 807 366 (16 205 459 245) 66 605 348 121 Loss for the year - - - - (37 019 369 449) (37 019 369 449) - (16 205 459 245) (53 224 828 694) Other comprehensive income - - 34 424 833 311 85 405 343 504 119 830 176 815 119 830 176 815 Balance as at 31 March 2023 1 977 351 805 237 518 953 620 65 598 389 492 105 944 398 451 (22 239 619 782) 388 799 473 586 15 313 486 530 404 112 960 116 Total comprehensive income for year: - - 32 446 696 011 1 986 954 148 113 131 402 207 147 565 052 366 (1 342 408 830) 146 222 643 536 Profit for the year - - - - 113 131 402 207 113 131 402 207 (1 342 408 830) 111 788 993 377 Other comprehensive income - - 32 446 696 011 1 986 954 148 - 34 433 650 159 - 34 433 650 159 Balance as at 31 March 2024 1 977 351 805 237 518 953 620 98 045 085 503 107 931 352 599 90 891 782 425 536 364 525 952 13 971 077 700 550 335 603 652 Directors: R.J. Mbire (PhD) (Chairman), *F.M. Myambuki (Acting Chief Executive Officer), M.E. Chiremba, O.Kava, C. Matorera, *D. Maworera, S.N. Njerere, G.T. Nyamayi, M. Sibanda (PhD) *Executive Director Page 3 of 5 SAC03805 Everyday goodness Abridged Audited Group for delightful Financial Results moments FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Abridged Group Statement of Changes in Equity (continued) for the year ended 31 March 2024 HISTORICAL COST ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT Foreign currency Shared Share translation Revaluation Retained earnings/ Non-controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve (Accumulated loss) Total interest equity ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Balance as at 31 March 2022 480 866 57 761 526 278 243 399 1 084 349 770 1 804 369 300 3 225 204 861 165 047 849 3 390 252 710 Total comprehensive income for the year: - - 1 118 835 311 4 862 388 005 2 058 156 636 8 039 379 952 332 654 850 8 372 034 802 Profit for the year - - - - 2 058 156 636 2 058 156 636 332 654 850 2 390 811 486 Other comprehensive income - - 1 118 835 311 4 862 388 005 - 5 981 223 316 - 5 981 223 316 Balance as at 31 March 2023 480 866 57 761 526 1 397 078 710 5 946 737 775 3 862 525 936 11 264 584 813 497 702 699 11 762 287 512 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 32 446 696 011 226 743 708 216 (25 206 258 293) 233 984 145 934 13 468 983 150 247 453 129 084 (Loss)/profit for the year - - - - (25 206 258 293) (25 206 258 293) 13 468 983 150 (11 737 275 143) Other comprehensive income - - 32 446 696 011 226 743 708 216 - 259 190 404 227 - 259 190 404 227 Balance as at 31 March 2024 480 866 57 761 526 33 843 774 721 232 690 445 991 (21 343 732 357) 245 248 730 747 13 966 685 849 259 215 416 596 The historical cost amounts are shown as supplementary information. The historical cost amounts do not comply with the International Financial Reporting Standards in that they have not taken into account the requirements of "IAS" 29-Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. As a result the Independent Auditor has not expressed an opinion on the historical cost financial information. Notes To The Abridged Audited Group Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 BASIS OF PREPARATION

These financial statements have been prepared under the inflation adjusted accounting basis in line with the provisions of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies ("IAS 29"). The Public Accountants and Auditors Board ("PAAB") pronounced on 11 October 2019 that the Zimbabwean economy was trading under hyperinflationary conditions. The Directors have applied the guidelines provided by the PAAB and accounting bodies and applied the hyperinflation accounting principles.

1.1 Functional Currency

1.1 Functional Currency

Legacy currency issues

On 22 February 2019, the Government of Zimbabwe issued Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019 as an amendment to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act. It introduced a new currency called the Real Time Gross Settlement Dollar (now the Zimbabwe Dollar ("ZWL")) and directed that all assets and liabilities that were in United States of America Dollars ("US$") immediately before 22 February 2019 (with the exception of those referred to in Section 44C (2) of the Reserve Bank Act) be deemed to have been in ZWL at a rate of 1:1 to the US$. The guidance issued by the Public Accountants and Auditors Board (the "PAAB") notes that this is contrary to IAS The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates "IAS 21". "IAS 21" requires an entity to apply certain parameters to determine the functional currency for use in preparing financial statements. It also requires the exercise of judgements regarding exchange rates in circumstances where exchangeability through a legal and market exchange system is not achievable. The Group however adopted the RTGS dollar as the new functional and reporting currency with effect from 22 February 2019 at an interbank midrate of US$1: ZWL $2.5 in order to comply with Statutory Instrument 33. The interbank midrate was adopted as it was the only legal source of exchange rates which however, did not represent the fair value of the currencies. The company therefore did not conform to the requirements of IAS 21.

The Group prepares financial statements with the aim to fully comply with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") which comprise standards issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB") and interpretations developed and issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). Compliance with IFRS is intended to achieve consistency and comparability of financial statements. However, it has been impracticable to fully comply with IFRS in the prior years, due to the need to comply with local legislation, specifically Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019. The Directors are of the view that the requirement to comply with the Statutory Instrument has created inconsistencies with IAS 21 as well as with the principles embedded in the IFRS Conceptual Framework. This has resulted in the accounting treatment adopted in the 2019 to 2023 financial statements being different from that which the Directors would have adopted if the Group had been able to fully comply with IFRS. Determination of functional currency

Significant developments in the economy for the year ended 31 March 2024 have warranted an assessment

of whether the functional currency of the Company has changed from the Zimbabwe Dollar. In the first half of the year local currency sales against United States dollar sales were fluctuating at an average of 42%. The second half realised an increase in United States dollar sales and diluted the full year mix to 22% of local sales. The currency mix is yet to stabilize and continues to fluctuate within relatively short intervals, as the Government continues making efforts to promote use of local currency. The Group cannot conclusively assert, with a high level of reliability, that the increase in foreign currency transactions in the year ending 31 March 2024, would be sustained in the coming months. The period in which these changes have occurred is far too limited for the Company to conclude that the functional currency has indeed changed. As a result, the Group, for the year ended 31 March 2024, has maintained the Zimbabwe Dollar as the functional currency. The Company will continue to periodically review and assess the operating environment, the requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards, the foreign currency composition of transactions and balances in the coming financial year. Considering the developments summarised above and guidance from IAS 21, the Directors concluded that the Group's functional currency remains the Zimbabwe dollar as presented in the prior and current year financial statements and all values are rounded to the nearest ZWL except when otherwise indicated. BASIS OF PREPARATION (continued)

Functional Currency (continued) Statement of Compliance

Because of the items detailed in the above currency paragraph, the financial statements have not been prepared in conformity with the IFRS specifically IAS 21, IFRS 13 and IAS 8 promulgated by the IASB. As such the Group has not complied with the Companies And Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31) as it requires the financial statements to be prepared in accordance with the IFRS. Hyperinflation

These financial statements have been prepared under the inflation adjusted accounting basis in line with the provisions of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies ("IAS 29"). The Public Accountants and Auditors Board ("PAAB") pronounced on 11 October 2019 that the Zimbabwean economy was trading under hyperinflationary conditions. The Directors have applied the guidelines provided by the PAAB and accounting bodies and applied the hyperinflation accounting principles.

IAS 29 requires that financial statements prepared in the currency of a hyperinflationary economy be stated in terms of a measuring unit current at the balance sheet date and that corresponding figures for previous periods be stated in the same terms as the latest balance sheet date. The restatement has been calculated by means of conversion factors derived from the consumer price index (CPI) prepared by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) up to 31 January 2023.

On the 3rd of March 2023, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development introduced Statutory Instrument 27 of 2023: Census and Statistics (General) Notice, 2023 which states that the rate of inflation is now blended for both the Zimbabwe and United States dollars. The separate consumer price index for the Zimbabwe dollar, which is the Group's functional currency and the currency that is experiencing hyper-inflation, is no longer available. Consequently, ZIMSTAT stopped reporting ZW$ inflation and CPI figures and only released blended CPI figures. In September 2023 further changes were experienced as a geometric method of calculating inflation was introduced. The Group faced challenges, which had been using the ZW$ CPI for restating historical figures to reflect hyperinflation.

Prior to the change in the CPI methodology, the use of indices issued by ZIMSTAT made it possible for businesses in Zimbabwe to compare results. While it would be preferable for all companies using the ZW$ functional currency to use the same index, the standard allows each business to determine its own index for the purpose of compliance with IFRS. The determination of an appropriate index is a significant area of judgement, and the timing of the resolution of the uncertainty regarding the CPI is unknown.

In efforts to guide businesses, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe (ICAZ) in May 2023 provided a recommendations on IAS 29 - Financial Accounting in Hyper Inflationary Economies which proposed the use of official publicly available information in determining the CPI estimates. ZIMSTAT publishes monthly statistics on the Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) in ZW$, which measures the amount required to purchase both non-food and food items. By analysing the correlation between the movement in TCPL and the officially published CPI from January 2019 to January 2022, a very strong relationship with a coefficient correlation of 0.99 was observed and ICAZ consequently determined that from February 2023 going forward CPI can be estimated by adjusting the last published CPI based on the monthly movement of the TCPL. The Group adopted this guidance.

Notes To The Abridged Audited Group Financial Statements (continued) for the year ended 31 March 2024

BASIS OF PREPARATION (continued)

1.2 Hyperinflation

The conversion factors used to restate the financial statements are as follows: EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE (continued) INFLATION HISTORICAL ADJUSTED COST 2024 2023 2024 2023 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Month March 2024 February 2024 January 2024 December 2023 November 2023 October 2023 September 2023 August 2023 July 2023 June 2023 May 2023 April 2023 March 2023 All Items CPI Indices Conversion Factors 429,219.62 1.0000 258,942.08 1.6576 93,215.82 4.6046 65,703.44 6.5327 53,915.71 7.9609 49,222.55 8.7200 44,720.86 9.5978 42,659.97 10.0614 46,633.80 9.2040 42,710.72 10.0495 18,704.62 22.9473 15,480.17 27.7271 13,949.99 30.7685 3.4 Reconciliation of earnings used in calculating headline earnings per share (Loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the Company Adjusted for: Fair value gain on investment properties Profit on sale of investment property Profit from sale of property, plant and equipment Exchange gain Adjusted earnings Total income tax effect on adjustments Headline earnings 113 131 402 207 (37 019 369 449) (25 206 258 293) 2 058 156 636 (5 216 498 325) (79 836 660 155) (160 071 998 604) (4 740 460 000) (9 844 259 188) (4 290 817 068) (2 320 275 422) (334 664 255) - (587 753 140) - (19 458 687) 509 574 534 742 57 993 129 289 155 127 057 940 1 862 774 394 607 645 179 436 (63 741 470 523) (32 471 474 379) (1 173 651 912) (122 243 805 731) 6 605 703 372 1 795 961 417 798 903 073 485 401 373 705 (57 135 767 151) (30 675 512 962) (374 748 839) 4 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT The carrying amounts of non-monetary assets and liabilities carried at historical cost have been restated to reflect the change in the general price index. No adjustment has been made for those non-monetary assets and liabilities measured at fair value. Impairment is recognised in the profit or loss if the measured amount of a non-monetary asset exceeds the recoverable amount. All items recognised in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income are restated by applying the average monthly general price index when the items of income and expenses were initially earned or incurred. The Group carries all property, plant, and equipment at the revalued amounts less accumulated depreciation and impairment. The revalued property consists of commercial stands, warehouses, residential and industrial buildings in Zimbabwe. Fair value of the properties was determined by using market comparable method and the implicit investment method. At the date of revaluation, 31 March 2024, the properties' fair values were determined by Integrated Properties (Private) Limited, an accredited independent valuer. The valuations performed by the valuer are based on active market prices, significantly adjusted for difference in the nature, location or condition of the specific property. Gains or losses on the net monetary position have been recognised as part of profit before income tax in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income. All amounts in the statement of cash flows were segregated into the respective months in which the cash flows actually occurred and the applicable monthly factor used to hyper-inflate the amount. Gain or losses on cash flows were included in non-cash items. The historical cost information has been shown as supplementary information for the benefit of user. These are not required in terms of IAS 29 - Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies. The auditors have not expressed an opinion on the historical cost information. INFLATION ADJUSTED Land and Plant and Motor Furniture and Work in Total buildings machinery vehicles equipment progress ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Cost / valuation Net book value as at 1 April 2023 222 609 768 265 63 291 162 050 2 276 501 704 4 630 573 732 28 794 914 206 321 602 919 957 2 INCOME TAX Current income tax charge Tax on foreign dividends Capital gains tax Deferred tax charge/(credit) EARNINGS/(LOSS) PER SHARE

Net (loss)/profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

Weighted average number of ordinary shares for basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share Basic earnings per share

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue Earnings per share (cents) Diluted earnings per share

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent

Weighted average number of ordinary shares adjusted for the effect of dilution Earnings per share (cents) Headline earnings per share

Headline earnings

Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue

Headline earnings per share (cents) INFLATION HISTORICAL ADJUSTED COST 2024 2023 2024 2023 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL 64 072 134 2 502 199 240 64 072 134 81 323 527 2 480 935 461 2 266 173 410 2 480 935 461 69 895 655 1 326 271 028 - 1 326 271 028 - 5 746 985 300 (5 201 394 107) (5 767 127 809) 8 563 451 9 618 263 923 (433 021 457) (1 895 849 186) 159 782 633 INFLATION HISTORICAL ADJUSTED COST 2024 2023 2024 2023 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL 113 131 402 207 (37 019 369 449) (25 206 258 293) 2 058 156 636 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 113 131 402 207 (37 019 369 449) (25 206 258 293) 2 058 156 636 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 2,352.66 (769.85) (524.18) 42.80 113 131 402 207 (37 019 369 449) (25 206 258 293) 2 058 156 636 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 2,352.66 (769.85) (524.18) 42.80 485 401 373 705 (57 135 767 151) (30 675 512 962) ( 374 748 839) 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 4 808 662 335 10,094.31 (1,188.18) (637.92) (7.79) Additions 636 891 585 1 932 674 106 - 615 529 296 6 225 800 068 9 410 895 055 Revaluation surplus (27 793 164 485) 25 480 583 463 4 145 624 462 (1 627 778 176) - 205 265 264 Depreciation charge (4 452 195 365) (671 954 169) (81 267 525) (175 320 908) - (5 380 737 967) Net book value as at 31 March 2024 191 001 300 000 90 032 465 450 6 340 858 641 3 443 003 944 35 020 714 274 325 838 342 309 HISTORICAL COST Cost / valuation Net book value as at 1 April 2023 7 235 000 000 617 271 684 38 731 549 62 418 268 712 261 717 8 665 683 218 Additions 636 891 584 449 201 260 - 92 986 649 381 733 066 1 560 812 559 Revaluation surplus 183 264 408 416 89 003 559 779 6 311 578 269 3 318 518 460 - 281 898 064 924 Depreciation charge (135 000 000) (37 567 273) (9 451 177) (30 919 433) - (212 937 883) Net book value as at 31 March 2024 191 001 300 000 90 032 465 450 6 340 858 641 3 443 003 944 1 093 994 783 291 911 622 818 Directors: R.J. Mbire (PhD) (Chairman), *F.M. Myambuki (Acting Chief Executive Officer), M.E. Chiremba, O.Kava, C. Matorera, *D. Maworera, S.N. Njerere, G.T. Nyamayi, M. Sibanda (PhD) *Executive Director Page 5 of 5 SAC03805 Abridged Audited Group Financial Results FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024 Everyday goodness for delightful moments Notes To The Abridged Audited Group Financial Statements (continued) for the year ended 31 March 2024 5 INVESTMENT PROPERTY INFLATION HISTORICAL ADJUSTED COST 2024 2023 2024 2023 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Balance at 1 April 180 118 532 609 109 822 492 072 5 854 000 000 1 219 480 000 Additions 453 501 396 - 453 501 396 - Disposal (20 061 032 330) (9 540 619 618) (652 000 000) (105 940 000) Fair value adjusment 5 216 498 325 79 836 660 155 160 071 998 604 4 740 460 000 Balance at 31 March 165 727 500 000 180 118 532 609 165 727 500 000 5 854 000 000 Income and expenses relating to investment property Rental income 10 323 648 654 10 385 483 302 1 581 432 001 297 056 510 Direct operating costs incurred in generating the rental income (2 188 786 507) (1 287 818 955) (555 717 467) (35 757 751) Net income 8 134 862 147 9 097 664 347 1 025 714 534 261 298 759 Fair value hierarchy The following table shows an analysis of the fair values of investment property recognised in the statement of financial position by level of the fair value hierarchy; Notes To The Abridged Audited Group Financial Statements (continued) for the year ended 31 March 2024 GOING CONCERN (continued)

Following the repealing of Statutory Instrument (SI) 80 of 2023 - Customs and Excise (Suspension) (Amendment) Regulations, 2023 (No. 267) whereby white sugar was removed from the general import permit, the Group forecasts strong demand for its products, as some customers that had migrated to imports are expected to resume local procurement. This is amply supported by the Group retaining and renewing key certifications that include that of The Coca Cola Company ("TCCC") and ISO:9001, as well as Food Safety certification under the FSSC 22000 series that are key to the Group in supplying products to the local market. The group has maintained cordial relationships with its key customers in satisfying their white sugar requirements and anticipates that it will remain a key partner to their operations in the foreseeable future.

The group entered into a long-term supply contract with its main supplier of raw sugar, therefore, it anticipates consistent and stable supply in the foreseeable future. In turn, the local sugar industry anticipates annual production to surpass 400,000 tonnes, which guarantees the Group of supply. The El-nino induced drought will have muted impact on raw sugar supply.

Statutory Instrument 92 of 2024, Value Added Tax (General) (Amendment) Regulations changed the Value Added Tax ("VAT") status of white sugar from Standard-rate to Exempt. This has had the impact of increasing the Group's production costs, as it can no longer claim VAT input. Despite the increase in production costs, the Group forecasts generating positive operating cash flow in its budget for the 2025 financial year enabled by cost rationalisation, as well as enhanced plant efficiencies that will be achieved from the ongoing plant refurbishment programme. The Group continues to engage the regulators on legislative changes that have significant impact on the viability of the business. INFLATION HISTORICAL ADJUSTED COST 2024 2023 2024 2023 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Fair value measurement using significant unobservable inputs (Level 3) Commercial 160 170 000 000 174 057 147 074 160 170 000 000 5 657 000 000 Residential 5 557 500 000 6 061 385 535 5 557 500 000 197 000 000 Total 165 727 500 000 180 118 532 609 165 727 500 000 5 854 000 000 Valuation approach for investment property Investment properties were valued by Integrated Properties (Private) Limited, an accredited independent valuer. A valuation model in accordance with that recommended by the International Valuations Standards Committee has been applied. 6 SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS INFLATION HISTORICAL ADJUSTED COST 2024 2023 2024 2023 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Changes in interest-bearing loans and borrowings arising from financing activities Balance at 1 April 23 353 312 68 353 288 759 002 759 002 Effects of inflation (22 594 310) (44 999 976) - - Balance at 31 March 759 002 23 353 312 759 002 759 002 Furthermore, the business has continued to receive support from its bankers through an overdraft and other short-term facilities that are critical to addressing intermittent working capital challenges. The Group has also received financial support fromitsmajorshareholder,whichsupporthasgonealongwayinensuringthatthebusinessremains agoingconcern.TheGroup continues discussions with financial institutions to unlock additional liquidity leveraging on its Investment Property portfolio. The Directors have assessed the ability of the Group to continue operating as a going concern and believe that the preparation of these financial statements on a going concern basis is still appropriate. The Directors have engaged themselves to continuously assess the ability of the Group to continue operating as a going concern and to determine the continued appropriateness of the going concern assumption that has been applied in the preparation of these financial statements. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE Events after balance sheet date disclosure On 5 April 2024, the Government of Zimbabwe, through the Reserve of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and SI 60 of 2024, Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Zimbabwe Gold Notes and Coins) Regulations, unveiled a new gold-backed currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG). Its exchange rate was announced as US$1 to ZWG13.5616. The ZWG replaced the Zimbabwean dollar, the ZWL, that had depreciated significantly within the first quarter of 2024. On 10 May 2024, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion introduced SI 92 of 2024, which changed the Value Added Tax ("VAT") status of white sugar from Standard-rate to Exempt. Prior to this announcement, refined sugar was vatable at the standard rate with effect from January 2024. This has had the impact of increasing the Group's production costs, as it can no longer claim input VAT. The Group continues to engage the regulators on legislative changes that have significant impact on the business. 10 AUDITOR'S STATEMENT 7 RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND INFLATION HISTORICAL CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END ADJUSTED COST OF THE YEAR 2024 2023 2024 2023 ZWL ZWL ZWL ZWL Cash and bank balances 3 236 444 701 25 478 033 969 3 236 444 701 828 056 995 Bank overdraft (46 610 033 721) (28 072 198 581) (46 610 033 721) (912 369 472) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year (43 373 589 020) (2 594 164 612) (43 373 589 020) (84 312 477) GOING CONCERN

The Group's revenue increased from ZWL1.54 trillion recorded last year to ZWL1.90 trillion in the current year largely due to increase in average selling prices to counter increases in raw materials and other overhead costs. Volumes sold declined to 55,799 tonnes from 82,321 tonnes achieved in the prior year, largely attributable to a 3-month plant shutdown due to raw sugar supply challenges, which have since been resolved. Resultantly, the Group incurred an operating loss of ZWL679 billion against an operating profit of ZWL13 billion earned in the prior year.

The Group has grown its net asset position to ZWL536 billion, up from ZWL389 billion in the prior year. The growth in net assets is on the back of revaluations on property, plant and equipment, as well as Investment Property. ZWL9.41 billion was spent on capital expenditure, as the Group continues on the plant refurbishment roadmap. Management is confident that the business will achieve the budgeted throughput of 70,000 tonnes for the 2025 financial year. These abridged Group financial statements derived from the audited inflation adjusted Group financial statements of Starafrica Corporation Limited "the Group" for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, should be read together with the complete set of audited inflation adjusted Group financial statements, for the year ended 31 March 2024, which have been audited by Grant Thornton Chartered Accountants (Zimbabwe) and the auditor's report signed by Trevor Mungwazi, Registered Public Auditor 0622. A qualified opinion has been issued on the audited inflation adjusted Group financial statements, for the year then ended. The qualified opinion was issued regarding non-compliance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 21 - The Effect of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 13 - Fair Value Measurement in the prior financial years and International Accounting Standard (IAS) 8 - Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, and inclusion of unaudited financial results of equity accounted investment in the Group financial statements. The auditor's report includes a section on key audit matters outlining matters that in the auditor's professional judgement, were of most significance in the audit of the Group and Company financial statements. The key audit matters were with respect to revenue recognition and adequacy of the allowance for credit losses on trade receivables. The auditor's report on the inflation adjusted Group financial statements and the full set of the audited inflation adjusted Group financial statements, are available for inspection at the Company's registered office and the auditor's report has been lodged with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. Directors: R.J. Mbire (PhD) (Chairman), *F.M. Myambuki (Acting Chief Executive Officer), M.E. Chiremba, O.Kava, C. Matorera, *D. Maworera, S.N. Njerere, G.T. Nyamayi, M. Sibanda (PhD) *Executive Director Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here . Attachments Original Link

