  Homepage
  Equities
  Zimbabwe
  Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  Starafricacorporation Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SACL   ZW0009011991

STARAFRICACORPORATION LIMITED

(SACL)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  19/02/2023
1.681 ZWL   -2.43%
02/14Starafricacorporation : Cautionary Statement
PU
2022Starafricacorporation : HY23 Results & Audit Review
PU
2022STARAFRICACORPORATION LIMITED : Annual results
CO
Starafricacorporation : Withdrawal of Cautionary

02/22/2023 | 10:37am GMT
WITHDRAWAL OF

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The Board of Directors of starafricacorporation Limited ("the Company") is pleased to inform its stakeholders that the refinery at Goldstar Sugars (GSS) resumed operations on Sunday, 19 February 2023. This followed the successful resolution of the pricing of raw sugar and the trading terms thereon, between the Company and the raw sugar supplier.

GSS has resumed the supply of granulated white sugar to the market and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. Customers have been advised of this development and the resultant refined sugar prices. Consequently thereof, the Cautionary Statement published in the Herald, NewsDay and the Company's website on 15 February 2023 is, hereby, withdrawn.

The Company is grateful for the support received from its stakeholders, including the regulatory authorities, during this challenging period and regrets any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure of the refinery.

By Order of the Board

A.J. Musemburi Company Secretary

5

starafricacorporation Limited

CANE

1

CANE

22 February 2023

Directors: Dr. R.J. Mbire (Chairman), *R. Nyabadza (Chief Executive), M.E. Chiremba, R. Magundani, C. Matorera,

*A.J. Musemburi, G.T. Nyamayi, Dr. M. Sibanda, *F. Myambuki - (*Executive)

Disclaimer

starafricacorporation Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 10:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Managers and Directors
Robson Nyabadza Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Formai Mashame Myambuki Finance Director & Executive Director
Rungamo J. Mbire Non-Executive Chairman
Aldo J. Musemburi Secretary, Executive Director & Services Director
Marvelous Sibanda Non-Executive Director
