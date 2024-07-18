UNITED STATES

For the month of July 2024

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

On July 18, 2024, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., a Cayman Islands company (the "Company"), completed a share issuance (the "Share Issuance") and closed the acquisition of the Virtual Events Software (as defined below), pursuant to a certain software purchase agreement (the "Software Purchase Agreement"), dated July 2, 2024, with its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Irace Technology Limited, a British Virgin Islands company, and Consolidated Ideals Limited, a company incorporated in Seychelles (the "Seller"), with respect to certain virtual events module software and related assets, as described more particularly therein (the "Virtual Events Software"). In connection with the Software Purchase Agreement, on July 2, 2024, the Seller and four assignees (collectively, the "Assignees") entered into a deed of assignment (the "Deed of Assignment") with respect to the assignment of the Seller's right to receive consideration shares under the Software Purchase Agreement. The Company issued an aggregate of 32,500,000 Class A ordinary shares (per share price of US$0.20), with an aggregate value of US$6,500,000 as consideration for all of the rights, title and interests in the Virtual Events Software.

The Class A ordinary shares in the Share Issuance were issued in reliance on Rule 902 of Regulation S promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Assignees represented that they were not residents of the United States or "U.S. persons" as defined in Rule 902(k) of Regulation S and were not acquiring the Class A ordinary shares for the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

The foregoing description of the Software Purchase Agreement and the Deed of Assignment do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Software Purchase Agreement and the Deed of Assignment, which were filed as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, to the Company's Form 6-K dated as of July 2, 2024.

This Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the registration statements on Form F-3 of the Company (File Number 333-274484), as amended, the registration statement on Form F-3 of the Company (File No. 333-278571), and the registration statement on Form F-3 of the Company (File No. 280850), and into the base prospectus and the prospectus supplement outstanding under each of the foregoing registration statements, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

