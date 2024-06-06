Roboquest, the fast-paced FPS roguelite from RyseUp Studios that continues to captivate players worldwide, has just dropped a new update - the 'Super Update' on Steam , Xbox and Epic Games Store ! Prepare for heart-pounding action and mind-blowing adventures as the studio releases the first new class for the game since the 1.0 launch!

The Super Update includes:

New Quest: The Revenge of Superbot

Gear up for an epic journey as you embark on "The Revenge of Superbot"! This new questline is your gateway to unlocking the incredible new class - Superbot. The path to becoming Superbot is fraught with danger, but the rewards are unmatched!

New Class: Superbot

Introducing the Superbot class! As soon as you complete the "Revenge of Superbot" quest you will be able to play as the adorable Superbot. Superbot is a slightly different class, for one, he's very tiny. But also he can't equip weapons (instead he eats them)! He also has a bunch of mandatory gadgets that you can't disable when playing as him.

New Cinematic - Superbot

With the addition of Superbot, you will be able to enjoy two brand new cutscenes of him! One when you first talk to him and one extra ending when you beat the game as Superbot!

New Level: Harmony Square

Brace yourselves for a challenge! Harmony Square is a new level using "Haven City" biome. To enter, you must obliterate all Goliaths in Haven City in under 22 minutes. Yes, you heard that right - total run time! Are you ready to rise to the challenge? This level also gives more variety when replaying and opens up a new path for speedrunners.

New Weapon: Captain Mc Slice

Sharpen your skills and prepare to wield the Captain McSlice! Captain McSlice is not just a weapon; it's a fashion statement. Slice through enemies with unparalleled precision and show the world what true power looks like!

Dive headfirst into the Super Update and play Roboquest today. Currently 20 percent off on Steam , Xbox and Epic Games Store . Whether you're a veteran Guardian or a new recruit, we hope you'll be thrilled to jump into the tiny steel shoes of Superbot! Don't miss out on the action - gear up, and get ready to conquer the world of Roboquest like never before!

For more information about the Super Update and Roboquest, visit the Steam Store Page .

