"Operation Medic Bag" is a focused effort to respond to community expectations and improve PAYDAY 3. The initiative covers a range of sought-after features and improvements to gameplay, stability, matchmaking, content and enhanced features. The second patch of "Operation Medic Bag" includes new adaptive armor, the new Adrenaline feature, a new skill line and several fixes. Read the patch notes here .

"This marks our second update on the Operation Medic Bag journey, with many more to come. Our focus remains on making continuous improvements at a steady pace, aiming to gradually address the game's most pressing issues and rebuild trust and engagement within our community."says Andreas Häll-Penninger, lead producer PAYDAY 3.

Updates under the "Operation Medic Bag" umbrella are scheduled to increase in cadence, releasing smaller updates more frequently over time. This will allow players to see more consistent progress to the game and the community to give feedback on each update.



Other improvements

● New Medic bag feature; "Adrenaline" which functions as an extra but temporary health pool.

● New Fortitude skill line, making use of the new "Adrenaline" feature it both buffs the player and vastly increases survivability.

● An increase in Skill points together with skill and weapon balancing as part of ongoing updates.

● Read the full patch notes here .

About "Operation Medic Bag"

A team consisting of veteran developers from the design, community, communication and production teams has reviewed and revisited all aspects of PAYDAY 3, identifying the most impactful changes and reprioritized the development pipeline.

For more detailed information, see this post from the PAYDAY 3 team.

For more information, please contact;

Staffan Nyström, VP Publishing, Starbreeze Entertainment

Phone: +46(0)8-209 208

E-mail: publishing@starbreeze.com

About PAYDAY™ 3

The four most well-known clown-masked criminals in recent video game history returned from retirement last September in PAYDAY 3 on PC via PC Game Pass, on Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series S|X, on Console Game Pass, PlayStation 5 and GeForce Now.

For more information aboutPAYDAY 3, please visit: https://www.paydaythegame.com

About Starbreeze AB

Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher and distributor of PC and console games targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B. For more information, please visitwww.starbreeze.com.