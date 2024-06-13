Continuing from its 1.0 release in May 2024, the strategy and base-builder game 'The Tribe Must Survive' today released a new patch that includes a new community requested game mode that allows for a more casual experience as well as 15 new achievements designed to challenge the core community to tackle "Impossible Strategies".

Exploring a Lovecraftian Stone Age - at your own pace

The Tribe Must Survive divides its gameplay into two modes: Survival Mode and Explorer Mode. Survival Mode remains the core experience, featuring all five Disasters, inner conflicts and other challenging modifiers. The new Explorer Mode provides a relaxed gameplay experience with no Disasters or Inner Conflicts, allowing players to delve into the game's core mechanics at their own pace. This mode, with a Tribe Population cap of 300, offers reduced XP gain and does not support Achievements, yet still requires strategic decision-making to ensure the Tribe thrives.

Master the Impossible

In addition to the Explorer mode, a new array of achievements have been added to the game's Survival Mode. The 15 completely new achievements are inspired by what the community has named the "Impossible Strategies", ways of completing a play session that require extreme skill, knowledge and a pinch of luck to pull off.

In addition, the update includes a number of minor features, Quality of Life improvements, and general fixes.

The Tribe Must Survive

There's no single way to survive, and each run will have different advantages and troubles for the player to solve driven by the Tribe Members' behaviors. The game is made to be a challenge, though each failure only serves to bring players closer to the next success.

For more information, please visit thewebsiteor join the community on Discord , X , and Tiktok .

For more information, please contact;

Gustav Nisser, Head of Third Party Publishing, Starbreeze Entertainment

E-mail: publishing@starbreeze.com

Phone: +46(0)8-209 208

About Walking Tree Games

Walking Tree Games GmbH is a German independent development studio, founded bySimon MittrückerandGeorg Meyerwho previously worked together in the game industry. The studio was officially founded in 2021 and immediately kicked off work on their first game; "The Tribe Must Survive". For more information, please visit www.thetribemustsurvive.com .

About Starbreeze' Third-Party Publishing

Your ideas. Our expertise. We empower and amplify the creativity of game developers by providing them with the support and resources to bring their visions to a global audience. Starbreeze offers turnkey publishing services, including; game development funding, release management, marketing, creative development of video and imagery, CRM, community management, data management & analytics as well as quality assurance, and more.