Starbreeze : A new DLC for PAYDAY 2™ – The Hostile Takeover Heist released

Starbreeze Studios and OVERKILL deliver the fourth and final DLC of the Hostile Takeover bundle, its namesake, the Hostile Takeover Heist.

The Hostile Takeover bundle started with the Street Smart Tailor pack in November, followed by the McShay Mod Pack in December and the McShay Weapon Pack in February. And today we complete the bundle with the Hostile Takeover Heist.

Hostile Takeover Heist

We're introduced to Gemma's employer, Blaine Keegan. Now armed with the knowledge we gained from the Midland Ranch, Keegan sends us to strike a blow at his main opposition, CEO of SERA Inc, Alice Rainey. Keegan sends us to her company's main office and tasks us to find dirt on her shady dealings. In addition, we're tasked with stealing a green energy prototype, the loss of which will strike a critical blow to SERA Inc.

The choices are in your hands on how to tackle this heist. Completing different objectives in different order will create various effects around the heist, such as electrifying areas, causing walls to be blown up and much more. Play the heist and discover what you can make happen!

Hostile Takeover Bundle

Gun runner Gemma McShay invited us to Texas and directed the Gang to the Midland Ranch in order to find intel to use against her biggest rival, and get away with some powerful new weaponry.

While Gemma combed through the intel. We raided a train yard in order to liberate some valuable printing plates on their way to a mint facility. Completing the Lost in Transit finally gained us the trust of the man behind our Texas misadventures.

Free content

In addition to the paid content, following tradition, we've got something free being released as well. Available for anyone who has a Starbreeze Nebula Account and connects it to their Twitch account, there's a mask, suit and gloves available through watching any participating Streamer on Twitch .

Check out the website for more information.

Also, you're very welcome to join the PAYDAY community on Steam (incidentally, the biggest Steam community of any game) and the official PAYDAY 2 server on Discord!

-

