  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Starbreeze AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STAR B   SE0005992831

STARBREEZE AB (PUBL)

(STAR B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20:23 2023-06-08 am EDT
0.8970 SEK   -5.78%
11:04aStarbreeze : PAYDAY™ 2 now available on Epic Games Store
PU
06/06Starbreeze : rsquo; partner PopReach launches the mobile game “PAYDAY™ Crime War” worldwide
PU
05/31Change in the number of shares and votes in Starbreeze AB
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Starbreeze : PAYDAY™ 2 now available on Epic Games Store

06/08/2023 | 11:04am EDT
08 June 2023 17:00

Starbreeze Entertainment's award-winning heisting game PAYDAY 2 is today available on Epic Games Store. The base game of PAYDAY 2 will be free to claim during the period of June 8th-16th and available for purchase after.

"Joining up with Epic Games, we're celebrating the 'Year of PAYDAY' by offering the world's premier heisting experience for free on the Epic Games Store ahead of the simultaneous release of PAYDAY 3 on major platforms, later this year. We are excited to be able to award more players the opportunity to enjoy the PAYDAY-experience and welcome even more players to join our great community.", says Staffan Nyström, VP Publishing, Starbreeze.

PAYDAY 2 on Epic Games Store supports full cross-play functionality between existing PC-platforms. All existing DLC-content that has been published for PAYDAY 2 since its launch in 2013 will be available for purchase on Epic Games Store.

For more information, please contact;
Staffan Nyström, VP Publishing
Phone: 46(0)8-209 208
E-mail: press@starbreeze.com

About Starbreeze
Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher, and distributor of PC and consoles targeting the global market, with studios in Stockholm, Barcelona, Paris and London. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY™, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Starbreeze AB published this content on 08 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2023 15:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
