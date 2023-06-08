Starbreeze : PAYDAY™ 2 now available on Epic Games Store

"Joining up with Epic Games, we're celebrating the 'Year of PAYDAY' by offering the world's premier heisting experience for free on the Epic Games Store ahead of the simultaneous release of PAYDAY 3 on major platforms, later this year. We are excited to be able to award more players the opportunity to enjoy the PAYDAY-experience and welcome even more players to join our great community.", says Staffan Nyström, VP Publishing, Starbreeze.
PAYDAY 2 on Epic Games Store supports full cross-play functionality between existing PC-platforms. All existing DLC-content that has been published for PAYDAY 2 since its launch in 2013 will be available for purchase on Epic Games Store.
