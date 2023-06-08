Starbreeze : PAYDAY™ 2 now available on Epic Games Store

Starbreeze Entertainment's award-winning heisting game PAYDAY 2 is today available on Epic Games Store. The base game of PAYDAY 2 will be free to claim during the period of June 8th-16th and available for purchase after.

"Joining up with Epic Games, we're celebrating the 'Year of PAYDAY' by offering the world's premier heisting experience for free on the Epic Games Store ahead of the simultaneous release of PAYDAY 3 on major platforms, later this year. We are excited to be able to award more players the opportunity to enjoy the PAYDAY-experience and welcome even more players to join our great community.", says Staffan Nyström, VP Publishing, Starbreeze.

PAYDAY 2 on Epic Games Store supports full cross-play functionality between existing PC-platforms. All existing DLC-content that has been published for PAYDAY 2 since its launch in 2013 will be available for purchase on Epic Games Store.

For more information, please contact;

Staffan Nyström, VP Publishing

Phone: 46(0)8-209 208

E-mail: press@starbreeze.com