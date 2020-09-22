China fines Luckin Coffee and linked firms a total of $9 mln

BEIJING, Sept 22 (Reuters) - China's markets regulator said
on Tuesday it has fined a group of 45 firms, including Luckin
Coffee, a combined 61 million yuan ($8.98 million) for acts
linked to Luckin's falsification of financial records and
misleading of the public.
China's finance ministry said earlier this year that Luckin
booked 2.25 billion yuan of sales through fake coupons from
April 2019 to end of 2019. The ministry's investigation also
found that Luckin inflated other figures including its revenue,
costs and profit in that same period.
The market regulator said a probe it launched in April found
that Luckin violated Chinese laws on inappropriate competition
by inflating its operational data, and also misled the public
with faked statistics between August 2019 and April this year.
A total of 43 companies were fined for helping Luckin in
these activities. Two Luckin entities were involved.
Luckin responded on its Weibo account on Tuesday that it
respected the regulator's decision.
"We have carried out an overall rectification on the related
issues," the company said: "We will further improve our
operations according to related laws and regulations."
Luckin had positioned itself in China as a local and
ambitious challenger to U.S. coffee chain Starbucks Corp
. Luckin delisted from Nasdaq at the end of June after
admitting to accounting fraud.
The company wound up an internal probe in July that found
its revenue was inflated by around 2.12 billion yuan in 2019.
During the investigation, Luckin sacked its CEO and COO.
($1 = 6.7907 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Se Young Lee;
Additional reporting by Sophie Yu; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Raju Gopalakrishnan)