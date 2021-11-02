FY21 Quarterly North America P&L (Post Resegmentation)
NORTH AMERICA TRENDED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
As reported (post re-segmentation) and pro forma with Latin America Caribbean (LAC) licensed market
(unaudited, in millions)
Fiscal 2021 (post re-segmentaion)
Fiscal 2021 LAC impact
(1)
Fiscal 2021 with LAC (pro forma)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
YTD Q4
(13 weeks
(13 weeks
(13 weeks
(14 weeks
(53 weeks
(13 weeks
(13 weeks
(13 weeks
(14 weeks
(53 weeks
(13 weeks
(13 weeks
(13 weeks
(14 weeks
(53 weeks
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
ended)
Net revenues:
Company-operated stores
$
4,284.8
$
4,268.4
$ 4,929.8
$ 5,254.3
$18,737.3
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
4,284.8
$
4,268.4
$ 4,929.8
$ 5,254.3
$18,737.3
Licensed stores
388.6
368.1
439.0
506.5
1,702.2
27.6
26.1
29.5
35.8
119.0
416.2
394.2
468.5
542.3
1,821.2
Other
2.2
2.0
2.0
2.2
8.4
-
-
-
-
-
2.2
2.0
2.0
2.2
8.4
Total net revenues
4,675.6
4,638.5
5,370.8
5,763.0
20,447.9
27.6
26.1
29.5
35.8
119.0
4,703.2
4,664.6
5,400.3
5,798.8
20,566.9
Production and distribution costs
1,260.6
1,213.0
1,399.9
1,580.3
5,453.8
15.6
14.6
16.3
19.5
66.0
1,276.2
1,227.6
1,416.2
1,599.8
5,519.8
Store operating expenses
2,238.8
2,203.1
2,346.8
2,570.8
9,359.5
-
-
-
-
-
2,238.8
2,203.1
2,346.8
2,570.8
9,359.5
Other operating expenses
41.5
39.2
38.0
47.3
166.0
1.3
2.7
1.7
2.0
7.7
42.8
41.9
39.7
49.3
173.7
Depreciation and amortization expenses
188.9
186.2
188.9
189.9
753.9
-
-
-
-
-
188.9
186.2
188.9
189.9
753.9
General and administrative expenses
70.8
77.7
73.1
78.4
300.0
-
-
-
-
-
70.8
77.7
73.1
78.4
300.0
Restructuring and impairments
72.2
23.0
19.7
40.5
155.4
-
-
-
-
-
72.2
23.0
19.7
40.5
155.4
Total operating expenses
3,872.8
3,742.2
4,066.4
4,507.2
16,188.6
16.9
17.3
18.0
21.5
73.7
3,889.7
3,759.5
4,084.4
4,528.7
16,262.3
Operating income
$
802.8
$
896.3
$ 1,304.4
$ 1,255.8
$ 4,259.3
$
10.7
$
8.8
$
11.5
$
14.3
$
45.3
$
813.5
$
905.1
$ 1,315.9
$ 1,270.1
$ 4,304.6
As a fully licensed market, LAC benefits from unallocated general and administrative support provided by North America, International and Corporate and Other segments.
Disclaimer
Starbucks Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 21:31:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
05:32p FY21 Quarterly North America P&L (Post Resegmentation)
PU
11/01 Kuwait's Alshaya Reportedly Weighs Minority Stake Sale in Starbucks Franchise
MT
11/01 Today on Wall Street: Tapering in sight
11/01 Tenants' sales at IKEA's shopping malls grow 16%
RE
11/01 Deutsche Bank Trims Starbucks' Price Target to $122 From $127 Following Q4 Report, Main..
MT
11/01 ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, AMD, Bank of America, Intel, Boeing...
11/01 Stephens Lifts Starbucks to Overweight From Equal-Weight, Price Target to $130 From $11..
MT
10/29 Microsoft leads S&P, Nasdaq to record high
RE
10/29 CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rise to Records, Shrugging Off Earnings Letdowns for Apple, Amazo..
MT
10/29 Wall Street shakes off Amazon, Apple weakness to end modestly higher
RE
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Sales 2021
29 132 M
-
-
Net income 2021
3 681 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
9 083 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
35,5x
Yield 2021
1,66%
Capitalization
130 B
130 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
4,76x
EV / Sales 2022
4,26x
Nbr of Employees
349 000
Free-Float
99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
35
Last Close Price
109,80 $
Average target price
122,53 $
Spread / Average Target
11,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.