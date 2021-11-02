Log in
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/02 05:04:14 pm
112.5 USD   +2.46%
05:32pFY21 Quarterly North America P&L (Post Resegmentation)
PU
11/01Kuwait's Alshaya Reportedly Weighs Minority Stake Sale in Starbucks Franchise
MT
11/01Today on Wall Street: Tapering in sight
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FY21 Quarterly North America P&L (Post Resegmentation)

11/02/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
NORTH AMERICA TRENDED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

As reported (post re-segmentation) and pro forma with Latin America Caribbean (LAC) licensed market

(unaudited, in millions)

Fiscal 2021 (post re-segmentaion)

Fiscal 2021 LAC impact (1)

Fiscal 2021 with LAC (pro forma)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

YTD Q4

(13 weeks

(13 weeks

(13 weeks

(14 weeks

(53 weeks

(13 weeks

(13 weeks

(13 weeks

(14 weeks

(53 weeks

(13 weeks

(13 weeks

(13 weeks

(14 weeks

(53 weeks

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

ended)

Net revenues:

Company-operated stores

$

4,284.8

$

4,268.4

$ 4,929.8

$ 5,254.3

$18,737.3

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

4,284.8

$

4,268.4

$ 4,929.8

$ 5,254.3

$18,737.3

Licensed stores

388.6

368.1

439.0

506.5

1,702.2

27.6

26.1

29.5

35.8

119.0

416.2

394.2

468.5

542.3

1,821.2

Other

2.2

2.0

2.0

2.2

8.4

-

-

-

-

-

2.2

2.0

2.0

2.2

8.4

Total net revenues

4,675.6

4,638.5

5,370.8

5,763.0

20,447.9

27.6

26.1

29.5

35.8

119.0

4,703.2

4,664.6

5,400.3

5,798.8

20,566.9

Production and distribution costs

1,260.6

1,213.0

1,399.9

1,580.3

5,453.8

15.6

14.6

16.3

19.5

66.0

1,276.2

1,227.6

1,416.2

1,599.8

5,519.8

Store operating expenses

2,238.8

2,203.1

2,346.8

2,570.8

9,359.5

-

-

-

-

-

2,238.8

2,203.1

2,346.8

2,570.8

9,359.5

Other operating expenses

41.5

39.2

38.0

47.3

166.0

1.3

2.7

1.7

2.0

7.7

42.8

41.9

39.7

49.3

173.7

Depreciation and amortization expenses

188.9

186.2

188.9

189.9

753.9

-

-

-

-

-

188.9

186.2

188.9

189.9

753.9

General and administrative expenses

70.8

77.7

73.1

78.4

300.0

-

-

-

-

-

70.8

77.7

73.1

78.4

300.0

Restructuring and impairments

72.2

23.0

19.7

40.5

155.4

-

-

-

-

-

72.2

23.0

19.7

40.5

155.4

Total operating expenses

3,872.8

3,742.2

4,066.4

4,507.2

16,188.6

16.9

17.3

18.0

21.5

73.7

3,889.7

3,759.5

4,084.4

4,528.7

16,262.3

Operating income

$

802.8

$

896.3

$ 1,304.4

$ 1,255.8

$ 4,259.3

$

10.7

$

8.8

$

11.5

$

14.3

$

45.3

$

813.5

$

905.1

$ 1,315.9

$ 1,270.1

$ 4,304.6

  1. As a fully licensed market, LAC benefits from unallocated general and administrative support provided by North America, International and Corporate and Other segments.

Disclaimer

Starbucks Corporation published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 21:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
