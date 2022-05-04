Futures rise on earnings reports ahead of Fed decision

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday
helped by positive earnings updates from companies such as
Starbucks and Advanced Micro Devices, with the Federal Reserve
likely to deliver the biggest interest rate hike since May 2000.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc rose 6% in premarket
trading after the chipmaker forecast stronger-than-expected
full-year and second-quarter revenue.
Rival Nvidia Corp added 1.8%.
Starbucks Corp gained 5.9% after the coffee chain
posted upbeat quarterly revenue.
Traders are pricing in expectations of a 50 basis points
rate hike and announcement of the start of reductions to its $9
trillion balance sheet when the Fed releases its statement at
the end of its two-day policy meeting at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT).
The spotlight will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news
conference for fresh clues on how far and how fast the U.S.
central bank is prepared to go in an effort to bring down high
inflation.
Concerns about a hit to economic growth due to a hawkish
Fed, mixed earnings from some big growth companies, the conflict
in Ukraine and pandemic-related lockdowns in China have hammered
Wall Street recently, with richly valued growth stocks bearing
the brunt of the sell-off.
Bearish sentiment, or expectations that stock prices will
fall over the next six months, rose sharply to 59.4% in the
latest survey by the American Association of Individual
Investors. The last time bearish sentiment went above that level
was in March 2009 during the financial crisis.
At 6:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 119 points, or
0.36%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 16.75 points, or 0.4%,
and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 40.25 points, or 0.31%.
The first-quarter reporting season is in full swing. Of the
329 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings as of
Tuesday, 81.2% have topped analyst expectations according to
Refinitiv estimates.
Livent Corp surged 21.6% after it posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit and bolstered its 2022
revenue outlook as it benefited from higher demand for lithium
used in electric vehicle batteries.
Airbnb Inc climbed 4.6% after the vacation rental
firm projected upbeat second-quarter revenue, betting on pent-up
demand to drive a summer of strong travel after COVID-19 curbs
were eased globally.
Wells Fargo rose 1% to lead gains among the big
banks.
On the data front, readings on ADP private payrolls and ISM
non-manufacturing activity for April are due later in the day.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)