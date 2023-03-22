Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:19:56 2023-03-22 pm EDT
100.68 USD   +0.14%
House Republicans subpoena labor authorities in Starbucks union dispute - WSJ
RE
03/21Starbucks Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/20The Comptroller of the City of New York Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement with Securities and Exchange Commission
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

House Republicans subpoena labor authorities in Starbucks union dispute - WSJ

03/22/2023 | 11:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks logo is pictured on the door of the Green Apron Delivery Service at the Empire State Building in New York

(Reuters) - A Congressional committee issued a subpoena to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), alleging that employees of the labor body mishandled union elections at Starbucks Corp cafes in ways that favored unionizing workers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a letter.

The report added the House Committee on Education and the Workforce asked a regional NLRB official to provide documents as to whether the labor body improperly influenced at least one Starbucks election.

The top Republican on the House Education and Labor Committee, Virginia Foxx, wrote that she believes the NLRB has communications and documents outlining alleged misconduct in Starbucks elections, the report said.

Foxx is seeking documents on the matter and has requested that the NLRB official provide the documents to the committee on March 29, the Journal reported, citing the subpoena.

Starbucks, NLRB, the Starbucks Workers United and GOP did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Employees at more than 280 of Starbucks' roughly 9,000 company-operated U.S. locations have voted to join a labor union since 2021 seeking better pay and benefits, improved health and safety conditions and protections against unfair dismissal and discipline.

Starbucks workers have also filed more than 500 charges against the company with the NLRB, which has ordered the company to reinstate 22 fired employees including some union supporters.

The company has also filed more than 100 charges against the union.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 904 M - -
Net income 2023 3 882 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 324 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,8x
Yield 2023 2,12%
Capitalization 116 B 116 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,56x
EV / Sales 2024 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 402 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 100,54 $
Average target price 112,20 $
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laxman Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer-Elect
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION1.35%115 551
COMPASS GROUP PLC3.34%42 175
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.10.19%18 552
SODEXO-2.97%13 642
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-2.43%4 626
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-12.89%3 547
