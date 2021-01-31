Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

How the Kohl's CEO Is Navigating the Covid-19 Pandemic

01/31/2021 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ellie Austin

On March 20, Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass temporarily shut the retail chain's 1,162 department stores and announced soon after that it would furlough 85,000 of its roughly 100,000 employees. The store closings lasted between seven and 17 weeks, depending on location.

At a recent Future of Leadership event hosted by The Wall Street Journal, Ms. Gass discussed how she and her team tried to support staff at all levels of the company during these and other difficult decisions of the past 10 months. They aimed to lead by example to prevent burnout while working remotely and found innovative ways to communicate, she said.

A former Starbucks executive, Ms. Gass, 52, joined Kohl's in 2013 as chief merchandising and customer officer and was promoted to the top job five years later. Having worked directly with former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz as his chief strategist during the 2008 recession, Ms. Gass was no stranger to the challenges of navigating a high-profile business, with stores and staff scattered across the country, through periods of uncertainty.

Ms. Gass shared her blueprint for ensuring that Kohl's weathers the global health crisis both financially, and with its company culture and morale intact. Edited excerpts from the conversation:

What were your strategies for communicating tough news to your employees in the early days of the pandemic?

I realized quickly as things were changing by the hour that these were not decisions I could communicate by email. I needed to be present. The associates needed to be able to see me. A few days into the pandemic, I said to my team, "OK, I need to be on video," and I ended up doing video addresses to the whole company every week for a number of months. For me, it was about instilling a sense of calm, confidence and clarity. I didn't have all the answers, but I could speak to what I knew on any given day and be a realist, while also highlighting the progress we were making.

When furloughing a large number of people, how do you ensure they continue to feel like an integral part of the company so that morale and productivity doesn't suffer on their return to work?

We maintained health benefits for all furloughed associates and made sure they had access to my video messages. That was really important. I wanted to share the optimism that we were preparing for the day when our stores would reopen. I also wanted them to hear how we were pivoting our business to lean into curbside pickup, for example, so everyone knew that we would emerge on the other side, operating in a new way.

When you were at Starbucks, it was reported that you used to arrive at the office at 6:30 a.m. and stay for 12 hours. How are you helping your corporate employees set boundaries around work-life balance as they work from home?

It's something I think a lot about and I'm a big believer that people need to embrace a balanced life. We check in a lot with our employees and do listening sessions. We have a very empathetic culture and I encourage all my leaders to model that. For me, the fundamental principles of great leadership are humanity, empathy and being courageous.

What will the long-term impact of the pandemic be on the skills and characteristics we expect from future generations of business leaders?

If you look at millennials and Gen Z, they have a different expectation of how they work. They're used to having technology at their fingertips at any time of the day and with that comes access -- access to information and access to their leaders. The leaders of tomorrow will have to be really flexible in how they think about the working day. When we're all back in the office, you might want to go to a yoga class in the middle of the day, and that's great. What matters are outcomes and results.

Write to Ellie Austin at eleanor.austin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-21 1014ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOHL'S CORPORATION -3.57% 44.06 Delayed Quote.12.29%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -1.37% 96.81 Delayed Quote.-8.25%
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
10:15aHow the Kohl's CEO Is Navigating the Covid-19 Pandemic
DJ
01/29APPLE, GENERAL MOTORS, NOVAVAX : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
01/29Robinhood Says Opening New Positions In 50 Securities Including $Bynd, $Sbux,..
RE
01/28Covid-19 Restrictions Dent McDonald's Global Business -- Update
DJ
01/28ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Names Holly May Chief Human Resources Officer; Experie..
AQ
01/27WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : names former Starbucks executive, Rosalind Brewer, as..
AQ
01/27GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/27Starbucks, Boeing fall; Microsoft, Walgreens rise
AQ
01/27STARBUCKS : Shares Down Nearly 7% Following 1Q Results
DJ
01/27Who Is Roz Brewer? Starbucks Executive to Take Over as Walgreens CEO.
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 527 M - -
Net income 2021 3 129 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 334 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,2x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 349 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 109,75 $
Last Close Price 96,81 $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-8.25%113 973
COMPASS GROUP PLC-3.85%32 062
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-0.29%15 234
SODEXO6.13%13 020
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-7.20%4 681
MINOR INTERNATIONAL-3.69%4 301
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ