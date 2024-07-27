On July 27, 2024, Starbucks Corporation announced that on July 26, 2024, its former chief executive, Howard Schultz, is opposing a potential settlement between the Company and Elliott Investment Management. The Company added that Howard Schultz, who is the 6th largest shareholder with a $2.03 billion stake in the Company, made his opposition to an Elliott Investment Management settlement known to some board members.
Howard Schultz Opposes Potential Settlement Between Starbucks Corporation and Elliott Investment Management
Jul. 26
Starbucks' ex-CEO Schultz opposes potential settlement with Elliott, FT reports
