Starbucks Corporation specializes in owning and operating coffee shops. The group also develops a coffee roasting activity. Net sales break down by source of revenue as follows: - sales within company-operated coffee shops (81.9%): as of October 1st, 2023, owned a network of 19,592 coffee shops under the Starbucks Coffee®, Teavana®, Ethos®, Starbucks Reserve® and Princi® brands; - sales within licensed stores (12.5%): 18,446 licensed stores located primarily in the United States (6,701), Korea (1,870), Latin America (1,649) and the United Kingdom (911); - other (5.6%): sales of coffee, beverages and food products for companies, hotels, hospitals, airlines, etc. Net sales break down by family of products between beverages (60.3%), food (18.3%) and other (21.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (73.4%), China (8.6%) and other (18%).