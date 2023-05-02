Indexes fall 1% as regional banks tumble, investors fret before Fed

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)
* U.S. debt ceiling worries come to the fore
* Chegg slumps as ChatGPT drags on results
* Indexes: Dow down 1.1%, S&P 500 down 1.2%, Nasdaq down
1.1%
NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) -
Major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 1% each on Tuesday
as regional bank shares tumbled on renewed fears over the
financial system and as investors tried to gauge how much longer
the Federal Reserve may need to hike interest rates.
The Fed is expected to announce Wednesday it will raise
rates 25 basis points, and investors are anxious for any signals
from the central bank on whether it will be the last hike for
now, or if further increases are possible if inflation remains
high.
The KBW regional banking index fell 5.5% in its
biggest daily percentage drop since March 13. During the
session, it hit the lowest level since November 2020.
Energy shares dropped along with oil prices as investors
worried about a potential U.S. debt default.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the federal government
could be unable by June 1 to meet all of its payment obligations
without legislation to raise Washington's borrowing limit.
The S&P 500 energy sector dropped 4.3%, the most of
any major sector, followed by S&P financials, which fell
2.3%.
U.S. regional banks extended losses from Monday after the
seizure and auction of First Republic Bank. Most of its
assets were bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co in a deal
brokered by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
Two other U.S. regional banks collapsed in March.
"There are concerns that this is not over, and that rates
are going to (continue to) go up, and it could be a catalyst for
more problems," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at
LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"There's more and more talk about problems with commercial
real estate," an area associated with regional banks, she added.
Higher borrowing costs tend to hurt both consumers and
businesses.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 367.17 points,
or 1.08%, to 33,684.53; the S&P 500 lost 48.29 points, or
1.16%, at 4,119.58; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped
132.09 points, or 1.08%, to 12,080.51.
The Cboe Volatility index closed at nearly a one-week
high.
Among bank stocks with the biggest declines, PacWest Bancorp
tumbled 27.8%, while Western Alliance Bancorp
fell 15.1% and Comerica Inc dropped 12.4%.
Educational services company Chegg tanked 48.4% on
a downbeat second-quarter revenue forecast as competition from
ChatGPT grew.
After the closing bell, shares of Starbucks
fell 2% following the release of its quarterly results. The
stock ended the regular session down 0.1%.
While investors worry that the Fed's aggressive rate hikes
will tip the U.S. economy into recession, discussions on recent
quarterly conference calls may be hinting that corporations and
analysts have become a bit less concerned.
With first-quarter reports over halfway through, analysts
see aggregate earnings for S&P 500 companies declining 1.4% year
over year, according to IBES data from Refinitiv Tuesday. Before
companies began to report at the start of April, Wall Street had
been bracing for a 5.1% drop.
Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.33 billion shares,
compared with the 10.44 billion average for the full session
over the last 20 trading days.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a
3.55-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.46-to-1 ratio favored decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows;
the Nasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 407 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Sruthi Shankar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Vinay Dwivedi, Anil
D'Silva, Subhranshu Sahu and Richard Chang)