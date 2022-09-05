Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-02 pm EDT
82.94 USD   -2.88%
05:11pMexico's Alsea to invest $225 mln in Starbucks stores by 2026
RE
09/02STARBUCKS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/02Starbucks Corporation Announces Laxman Narasimhan as Member of the Board of Directors
CI
Mexico's Alsea to invest $225 mln in Starbucks stores by 2026

09/05/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea will invest 4.5 billion Mexican pesos ($225 million) in coffee chain Starbucks by 2026, it said Monday.

The company, whose franchises include Starbucks, Domino's Pizza and Burger King in several countries, said during an event to celebrate Starbucks' 20th anniversary in the country it would open 200 new stores in Mexico by 2026. Alsea also plans remodeling, maintenance and strategic projects with the coffee brand, it added.

Alsea said it hopes the investment will directly create more than 2,600 jobs.

Starbucks, which began operations in Mexico in 2002, has 753 stores and more than 10,000 employees in the country, Alsea said. ($1 = 20.0003 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Diego Ore; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSEA, S.A.B. DE C.V. 3.00% 37.44 End-of-day quote.-1.34%
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 0.35% 230.8 Delayed Quote.-49.87%
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. -1.57% 365.8 Delayed Quote.-35.18%
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX -1.59% 176.2034 Real-time Quote.1.19%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.88% 82.94 Delayed Quote.-29.09%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 174 M - -
Net income 2022 3 218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 585 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 95 165 M 95 165 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 99,8%
