Nasdaq, S&P 500 climb as growth stocks, Twitter jump

* Twitter soars after Elon Musk reveals 9.2% stake
* U.S.-listed Chinese companies surge
* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P up 0.38%, Nasdaq climbs 1.09%
April 4 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained on
Monday, boosted by megacap stocks and a 20% jump in Twitter
shares, even as the global mood remained cautious amid talks of
more sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Micro-blogging site Twitter Inc surged 24.1% to
become the best performing stock on the S&P 500 after Tesla Inc
Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk reported a 9.2% stake
in the company.
Tesla gained 3% after the electric-vehicle maker reported
record deliveries for the first quarter.
Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors declined in early
trading, while a jump of more than 1.5% in both technology
and communication services stocks helped
offset losses.
Global stocks stalled as investors kept an eye on the
Ukraine conflict and for signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve
on its monetary policy tightening plans.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, the
gap between 2- and 10-year bond yields remained inverted, as a
strong jobs report last week supported the view that the Fed
would aggressively hike rates. An inverted yield curve is widely
seen as a signal of incoming economic recession.
"While (the inversion is) bad news in the sense that it's a
very accurate indicator of a recession, the good news is
historically it's a buy signal versus a sell signal in the short
term," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New
York.
"On average, the market tends to peak about a year to
year-and-a-half after the 2/10 spread inverts."
Meanwhile, Germany said the West would agree to impose more
sanctions on Russia in the coming days after Ukraine accused
Russian forces of war crimes following civilian deaths near
Kyiv.
After a rough start to the year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has
nearly halved its year-to-date losses in the last few weeks,
helped by gains in growth names and strong economic data. Nasdaq
is now down 10.7% from its all-time closing high in November.
At 10:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
edged up 2.77 points, or 0.01%, at 34,821.04, held down by
shares of McDonald's and UnitedHealth.
The S&P 500 gained 17.25 points, or 0.38%, at
4,563.11, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 155.27
points, or 1.09%, at 14,416.77.
Shares of Bilibili Inc and Didi Global Inc
jumped 8.5% and 1.2%, respectively, after China proposed
revising confidentiality rules involving offshore listings.
Starbucks Corp fell 5.1% after former CEO Howard
Schultz announced the suspension of the company's stock
repurchasing program, as he returns this week to lead the global
coffee chain for the third time.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.06-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a
1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and three new
lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 41 new lows.
(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Praveen Paramasivam in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)