Nasdaq hits three-month high as PayPal fuels optimism

* U.S. service sector unexpectedly picks up in July
* PayPal rises after raising profit outlook
* Moderna jumps on $3 billion share buyback plan
* Indexes: S&P 500 +1.58%, Nasdaq +2.53%, Dow +1.31%
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with
strong profit forecasts from PayPal and CVS Health Corp lifting
sentiment and helping drive the Nasdaq to its highest level
since early May.
Data showed the U.S. services industry unexpectedly picked
up in July amid strong order growth, while supply bottlenecks
and price pressures eased. This supported views that the economy
was not in recession despite output slumping in the first half
of the year.
A fresh batch of strong results from companies including
PayPal and CVS Health Corp boosted sentiment in
a largely upbeat quarterly reporting season. It has helped
markets rebound from losses caused by worries about decades-high
inflation, rising interest rates and shrinking economic output.
"We're going through Q2 earnings and, by and large, from the
tech complex to consumer discretionary and industrials, we're
seeing a lot of better-than-feared prints, and that's just good
enough right now," said Sahak Manuelian, managing director of
trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
Apple and Amazon jumped more than 3% each,
while Facebook-owner Meta Platforms rallied almost 5%.
PayPal Holdings jumped 9.5% after it raised its annual
profit guidance and said activist investor Elliott Management
had an over $2 billion stake in the financial technology firm.
CVS Health Corp gained 5.4% as the largest U.S. pharmacy
chain raised its annual profit forecast after posting strong
quarterly results.
Manuelian said an additional factor behind Wednesday's stock
rally was growing confidence among investors that the Fed has
already carried out the bulk of the interest rate hikes that
will be necessary to bring inflation under control.
Meanwhile, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin
on Wednesday joined policymakers saying that the U.S. central
bank is committed to getting inflation under control and
returning it to its 2% target.
In afternoon trading, the S&P 500 was up 1.58% at 4,155.65
points.
The Nasdaq gained 2.53% to 12,661.05 points, while the Dow
Jones Industrial Average was up 1.31% at 32,819.72 points.
Additional data on Wednesday showed new orders for
U.S.-manufactured goods increased solidly in June and business
spending on equipment was stronger than initially thought,
pointing to underlying strength in manufacturing despite rising
interest rates.
Of the 11 S&P 500 sector indexes, 10 rose, led by
information technology, up 2.63%, followed by a 2.59%
gain in consumer discretionary.
The S&P 500 has rebounded about 13% from its closing low in
mid-June and would have to climb another 15% to get back to its
record high close in early January.
Moderna Inc surged over 16% after the vaccine maker
announced a $3 billion share buyback plan.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals climbed 6.1% after it
beat quarterly revenue estimates, while coffee chain Starbucks
Corp rose 4.4% after it reported upbeat quarterly
profits.
Advancing issues outnumbered falling ones within the S&P 500
by a four-to-one ratio. The S&P 500 posted two new
highs and 30 new lows; the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 31
new lows.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh and Devik Jain in Bengaluru and
by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila, Arun Koyyur and Cynthia Osterman)