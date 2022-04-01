Recent U.S. union wins at Amazon, Starbucks and more

April 1 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic, labor shortage,
Black Lives Matter movement and other social and economic forces
have contributed to an uptick in high-profile union organizing
across the United States including a victory on Friday at an
Amazon.com Inc warehouse in New York City.
Among U.S. wage and salary workers last year, 10.3% were in
a union - half of the 1983 percentage - and union membership in
the private sector including Amazon and Starbucks Corp
was just 6.1% last year. There were 149 union elections in
January and February of this year, compared to 103 in the same
two months last year.
Here is a look at some notable recent union victories.
AMAZON
Workers at an Amazon.com facility in New York City's Staten
Island on Friday voted in favor of forming a union, making it
the online retailer's first U.S. facility to organize.
The victory by a new, independent union at the No. 2 U.S.
private employer adds to recent successes by labor activists
pushing into new industries. Not all labor drives are
successful, including the preliminary result of a ballot count
at Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama.
STARBUCKS
Employees at nine U.S. Starbucks locations have voted in
recent months to join Workers United, an affiliate of the
Service Employees International Union. The now-unionized cafes
include five in Buffalo, New York; two in Mesa, Arizona; and one
each in Seattle and Knoxville, Tennessee.
At least 170 others had petitioned for elections as of
Friday. Ballot counts are scheduled for more than a dozen other
cafes in the next couple weeks.
Starbucks beat back the union in one Buffalo store.
NEW YORK TIMES
About 600 designers, software engineers, data analysts and
other tech employees at the New York Times voted in
March to join the NewsGuild of New York, which has won a number
of other elections in the past two years.
The March results created the largest union of tech workers
in the United States with bargaining rights. The NewsGuild also
represents Reuters' U.S. journalists.
GOOGLE FIBER
Contractors for the high-speed internet provider Google
Fiber, part of Alphabet Inc, in Kansas City, Missouri
voted last week to unionize. While only 10 workers are involved,
it was the first group of Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) with
bargaining rights.
AWU said it has 800 members since launching just over a year
ago, but those members do not have the right to collectively
bargain.
CANNABIS INDUSTRY
In June, the United Food and Commercial Workers reached
agreements with cannabis lab Sonoma Lab Works and cannabis
manufacturer CannaCraft Manufacturing to unionize their workers
in California.
As the number of cannabis growers and dispensaries have
grown, so too have union drives in the industry. UFCW said it is
now the largest cannabis workers union in the United States with
more than 10,000 members.
SILICON VALLEY
In 2020, the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter's employees
voted to join a union, the first big tech company to do so.
Workers at location data startup Mapbox in August lost their bid
to form a union.
(Compiled by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Peter
Henderson, Nick Zieminski and Will Dunham)