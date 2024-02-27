Starbucks Corporation specializes in owning and operating coffee shops. The group also develops a coffee roasting activity. Net sales break down by source of revenue as follows: - sales within company-operated coffee shops (82.4%): as of October 02, 2022, owned a network of 18,253 coffee shops under the Starbucks, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve and Princi names; - sales within licensed stores (11.3%): 17,458 licensed stores located primarily in the United States (6,608), Korea (1,750), Latin America (1,549) and the United Kingdom (838); - other (6.3%): sales of coffee, beverages and food products for companies, hotels, hospitals, airlines, etc. Net sales break down by family of products between beverages (60.6%), food (18%) and other (21.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (72.5%), China (9.3%) and other (18.2%).

