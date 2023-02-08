Advanced search
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
02:32pm EST 2023-02-08
106.18 USD   -0.60%
02:32pSenators ask Starbucks CEO to testify at March 9 hearing
RE
02:07pIn new role, Sanders demands answers from Starbucks' Schultz
AQ
01:21aCaffeine Strength In High Street Coffee : Mocha do about nothing?
AQ
Senators ask Starbucks CEO to testify at March 9 hearing

02/08/2023 | 02:32pm EST
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) speaks to the media at the statekout location at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs a committee on labor issues and 10 other members of the committee, have asked Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz to testify at a March 9 hearing.

The letter released on Wednesday from Sanders, an independent, and 10 Democratic members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education Labor and Pensions, said the hearing will focus on Starbucks' compliance with federal labor law.

Starbucks Workers United has won elections at more than 260 U.S. stores and has lost about 70 elections since late 2021. The union is seeking increased pay and benefits, improved health and safety conditions and protections against unfair firings and discipline. Starbucks did not immediately comment.

Sanders last month took over as chair of the HELP committee.

In October, Sanders and three other senators asked Starbucks to disclose how much the coffee chain has spent on lawyers and consulting fees to counter the growing union membership.

The senators cited "reports that Starbucks is engaging in illegal union-busting tactics."

President Joe Biden on Tuesday in his State of the Union address called on Congress to make it easier for workers to join a union. "I am so sick and tired of companies breaking the law by preventing workers from organizing," Biden said.

In January, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the percentage of workers who belong to unions edged down to an all-time low in 2022.

The union membership rate fell from 10.3% in 2021 to 10.1% in 2022, even as the number of workers in a union rose to 14.3 million, up by 273,000, or 1.9%, from 2021.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and Andrea Ricci)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
