Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Starbucks : Announces 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Marks Tenth Consecutive Annual Increase

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend. The quarterly cash dividend will increase from $0.41 to $0.45 per share and will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on November 27, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 12, 2020. This increase raises the Company’s annual dividend rate to $1.80 per share.

“The Board’s decision to raise our quarterly dividend demonstrates confidence in the strength of our recovery and the robustness of our long-term growth model,” said Kevin Johnson, Starbucks president and ceo. “Our cash flow generation is strong, and we remain committed to reducing our financial leverage while continuing to invest for future growth,” concluded Johnson.

Starbucks initiated its dividend in 2010 and has increased it in each of the past 10 years.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 32,000 stores around the globe, the Company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “forecast,” “may,” “predict,” “remain,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include statements relating to the ability to continue our quarterly dividends uninterrupted during the COVID-19 crisis, the strength of our recovery and cash flow generation, the robustness of our long-term growth model, the commitment to reducing our financial leverage and our continued investment in future growth. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the disruption to our business related to COVID-19 and other risks detailed in the Company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections of Starbucks Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2019 and Starbucks Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
04:32pSTARBUCKS : Announces 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/28LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/28STARBUCKS : Restaurant Chains Big And Small Are Encouraging Employees To Get Out..
AQ
09/28Duke, Starbucks, others to show diversity data - NYC's Stringer
RE
09/26EVERYBODY VS. THE APP STORE : Why Companies Are Taking Issue With Apple's Growin..
DJ
09/24Facebook Tightens Rules for Employee Discussions in Internal Groups
DJ
09/24STARBUCKS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statement..
AQ
09/22China fines Luckin Coffee and linked firms a total of $9 million
RE
09/22China fines Luckin Coffee and linked firms a total of $9 mln
RE
09/18Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 336 M - -
Net income 2020 823 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 122x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 99 123 M 99 123 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,77x
EV / Sales 2021 3,97x
Nbr of Employees 346 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 85,93 $
Last Close Price 84,80 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-2.27%99 123
COMPASS GROUP PLC-36.08%27 710
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-7.53%13 093
SODEXO-42.53%10 381
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED43.55%4 235
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-32.87%3 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group