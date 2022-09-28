Advanced search
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:11 2022-09-28 pm EDT
87.18 USD   +3.44%
04:10pStarbucks Raises Quarterly Dividend to $0.53 a Share From $0.49, Payable Nov. 25 to Shareholders as of Nov. 11
MT
04:07pStarbucks Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/27Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Rally Premarket Tuesday
MT
Starbucks Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/28/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Commemorates Twelfth Consecutive Annual Increase

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.49 to $0.53 per share. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on November 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2022, and raises the company’s annual dividend rate to $2.12 per share.

Starbucks initiated its dividend in 2010 and has increased it in each of the past 12 years.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 35,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 152 M - -
Net income 2022 3 213 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 584 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,5x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 96 703 M 96 703 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,37x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 84,28 $
Average target price 97,86 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-27.49%96 703
COMPASS GROUP PLC10.72%34 606
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-19.57%15 148
SODEXO0.73%10 893
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-15.45%4 899
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.55%4 308