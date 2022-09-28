Starbucks Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Commemorates Twelfth Consecutive Annual Increase

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.49 to $0.53 per share. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on November 25, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 11, 2022, and raises the company’s annual dividend rate to $2.12 per share.

Starbucks initiated its dividend in 2010 and has increased it in each of the past 12 years.

About Starbucks

