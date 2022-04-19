Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
04/19 04:22:30 pm EDT
81.23 USD   +2.05%
04:11pStarbucks Announces Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call
BU
03:01aPearson's flagship Arizona State University contract to end
RE
04/18Apple Workers at New York City's Grand Central Terminal Begin Collecting Signatures to Unionize
MT
Starbucks Announces Q2 Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call

04/19/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its second quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website at https://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, June 3, 2022.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 34,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 717 M - -
Net income 2022 3 769 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 621 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 91 564 M 91 564 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 79,60 $
Average target price 109,53 $
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
John Culver Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-31.95%91 564
COMPASS GROUP PLC1.57%38 963
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-11.95%16 545
SODEXO-8.67%11 101
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.36%4 683
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC.-23.71%3 666