    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Starbucks : Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year End 2021 Results Conference Call

09/28/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2021 financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 28, 2021, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website: https://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, November 26, 2021.

Please remember that Starbucks fiscal year 2021 is a 53-week year instead of the usual 52 weeks. The impact of the 53rd week will be reflected in results for the fourth quarter.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with over 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 180 M - -
Net income 2021 3 715 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 051 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 36,6x
Yield 2021 1,60%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 349 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 113,68 $
Average target price 130,81 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.26%134 040
COMPASS GROUP PLC12.73%37 575
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.34.16%20 827
SODEXO11.47%13 176
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED46.04%7 271
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED25.24%5 032