Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2024.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 39,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at https://stories.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many beyond our control) that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our historical experience or from our current expectations or projections. Our forward-looking statements, and the risks and uncertainties related thereto, include, but are not limited to, those described under the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and in other filings with the SEC, as well as:

our ability to preserve, grow, and leverage our brands, including the risk of negative responses by consumers (such as boycotts or negative publicity campaigns) or governmental actors (such as retaliatory legislative treatment) who object to certain actions taken or not taken by the Company, which responses could adversely affect our brand value;

the acceptance of the company’s products and changes in consumer preferences, consumption, or spending behavior and our ability to anticipate or react to them; shifts in demographic or health and wellness trends; or unfavorable consumer reaction to new products, platforms, reformulations, or other innovations;

our anticipated operating expenses, including our anticipated total capital expenditures;

the costs associated with, and the successful execution and effects of, our existing and any future business opportunities, expansions, initiatives, strategies, investments and plans, including our Triple Shot Reinvention with Two Pumps Plan ;

; the impacts of partner investments and changes in the availability and cost of labor including any union organizing efforts and our responses to such efforts;

the ability of our business partners, suppliers and third-party providers to fulfill their responsibilities and commitments;

higher costs, lower quality, or unavailability of coffee, dairy, cocoa, energy, water, raw materials, or product ingredients;

the impact of significant increases in logistics costs;

a worsening in the terms and conditions upon which we engage with our manufacturers and source suppliers, whether resulting from broader local or global conditions, or dynamics specific to our relationships with such parties;

unfavorable global or regional economic conditions and related economic slowdowns or recessions, low consumer confidence, high unemployment, weak credit or capital markets, budget deficits, burdensome government debt, austerity measures, higher interest rates, higher taxes, political instability, higher inflation, or deflation;

inherent risks of operating a global business including geopolitical instability;

failure to attract or retain key executive or partner talent or successfully transition executives;

the potential negative effects of incidents involving food or beverage-borne illnesses, tampering, adulteration, contamination or mislabeling;

negative publicity related to our company, products, brands, marketing, executive leadership, partners, board of directors, founder, operations, business performance, expansions, initiatives, strategies, investments, plans, or prospects;

potential negative effects of a material breach, failure, or corruption of our information technology systems or those of our direct and indirect business partners, suppliers or third-party providers, or failure to comply with data protection laws;

our environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) efforts and any reaction related thereto such as the rise in opposition to ESG and inclusion and diversity efforts;

risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions, business partnerships, or investments – such as acquisition integration, termination difficulties or costs, or impairment in recorded value;

the impact of foreign currency translation, particularly a stronger U.S. dollar;

the impact of substantial competition from new entrants, consolidations by competitors, and other competitive activities, such as pricing actions (including price reductions, promotions, discounting, couponing, or free goods), marketing, category expansion, product introductions, or entry or expansion in our geographic markets;

the impact of changes in U.S. tax law and related guidance and regulations that may be implemented, including on tax rates;

the impact of health epidemics, pandemics, or other public health events on our business and financial results, and the risk of negative economic impacts and related regulatory measures or voluntary actions that may be put in place, including restrictions on business operations or social distancing requirements, and the duration and efficacy of such restrictions;

failure to comply with anti-corruption laws, trade sanctions and restrictions, or similar laws or regulations; and

the impact of significant legal disputes and proceedings, or government investigations.

In addition, many of the foregoing risks and uncertainties are, or could be, exacerbated by any worsening of the global business and economic environment. A forward-looking statement is neither a prediction nor a guarantee of future events or circumstances, and those future events or circumstances may not occur. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this report. We are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620121420/en/