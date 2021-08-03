Starbucks On Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since February 2020 -- Data Talk

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is currently at $118.03, down $2.34 or 1.94%

-- Would be lowest close since July 20, 2021, when it closed at $117.42

-- Currently down six consecutive days; down 6.37% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Feb. 27, 2020, when it fell for six straight trading days

-- Worst six day stretch since the six days ending Jan. 29, 2021, when it fell 7.43%

-- Up 10.33% year-to-date

-- Down 6.37% from its all-time closing high of $126.06 on July 26, 2021

-- Up 57.1% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2020), when it closed at $75.13

-- Down 6.37% from its 52 week closing high of $126.06 on July 26, 2021

-- Up 57.1% from its 52 week closing low of $75.13 on Aug. 4, 2020

-- Traded as low as $117.84; lowest intraday level since July 21, 2021, when it hit $117.48

-- Down 2.1% at today's intraday low

All data as of 11:14:57 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

