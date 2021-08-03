Log in
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/03 11:59:10 am
118.135 USD   -1.86%
11:35aStarbucks On Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since February 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/02STARBUCKS : Nestle boosts first half sales and earnings
AQ
08/02STARBUCKS : Barbados welcomes first Starbucks
AQ
Starbucks On Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since February 2020 -- Data Talk

08/03/2021 | 11:35am EDT
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is currently at $118.03, down $2.34 or 1.94%

-- Would be lowest close since July 20, 2021, when it closed at $117.42

-- Currently down six consecutive days; down 6.37% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since Feb. 27, 2020, when it fell for six straight trading days

-- Worst six day stretch since the six days ending Jan. 29, 2021, when it fell 7.43%

-- Up 10.33% year-to-date

-- Down 6.37% from its all-time closing high of $126.06 on July 26, 2021

-- Up 57.1% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 4, 2020), when it closed at $75.13

-- Down 6.37% from its 52 week closing high of $126.06 on July 26, 2021

-- Up 57.1% from its 52 week closing low of $75.13 on Aug. 4, 2020

-- Traded as low as $117.84; lowest intraday level since July 21, 2021, when it hit $117.48

-- Down 2.1% at today's intraday low

All data as of 11:14:57 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-21 1134ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -1.99% 118.15 Delayed Quote.12.52%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 188 M - -
Net income 2021 3 718 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 239 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,6x
Yield 2021 1,61%
Capitalization 142 B 142 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,18x
EV / Sales 2022 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 349 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 120,37 $
Average target price 131,05 $
Spread / Average Target 8,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION12.52%141 928
COMPASS GROUP PLC11.45%37 663
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.24.00%19 315
SODEXO3.90%12 474
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED33.78%6 615
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED16.50%4 732