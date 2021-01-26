Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Starbucks : Sales Improve Despite Covid-19 Restrictions

01/26/2021 | 04:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Heather Haddon

Starbucks Corp. said its sales are recovering, particularly in China, but that store closures in places where Covid-19 case counts are high continue to weigh on the company.

The coffee giant said Tuesday that global same-store sales fell 5% in its quarter ended in December from the same period a year earlier. A quarter earlier, sales by that measure fell 9% from a year earlier. Same-store sales in China increased 5% year over year in the latest quarter.

Starbucks is still navigating restrictions imposed by local officials seeking to curb the new coronavirus's spread. Sales of $6.7 billion during the quarter were down 5% from the year-ago period, with Starbucks attributing the decline to fewer customers, reduced hours and store closures related to the pandemic. Analysts polled by FactSet anticipated $6.9 billion in sales.

Some U.S. states added back restrictions on businesses and public gatherings this winter as Covid-19 cases have risen, including bans on indoor dining. Starbucks has said it experiences an immediate sales lift when customers are allowed back in cafes.

In China, where Starbucks stores were largely closed and sales plummeted when the pandemic took off there early in 2020, sales have largely bounced back along with the broader economy. Starbucks said it is investing roughly $150 million to build a roasting plant in eastern China, one of a number of U.S. companies adding to their operations in the country now.

The pandemic has prompted Starbucks to reassess the design of its stores and shift toward more to-go formats. Starbucks plans to close 800 stores in the U.S. and Canada over the next 18 months as part of that shift.

Starbucks said it added 278 stores in its first quarter, up 4% from the previous year. The chain now has 32,938 stores globally. It said last month that it wanted to have a network of 55,000 owned and licensed locations around the world by 2030.

For the latest quarter, Starbucks reported adjusted earnings of 61 cents a share, beating analysts' expectations of 55 cents a share. Earnings of 53 cents a share were down from 74 cents in the same period last year, with Starbucks attributing the decrease to the pandemic.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-21 1633ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1.20% 104.69 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
04:54pSTARBUCKS : sales miss as virus spike keeps customers at home
RE
04:51pSTARBUCKS : Fiscal Q1 Adj. EPS, Revenue Slump From Year Earlier Period
MT
04:49pSTARBUCKS : Sales Improve Despite Covid-19 Restrictions -- Update
DJ
04:42pSTARBUCKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
04:33pSTARBUCKS : Sales Improve Despite Covid-19 Restrictions
DJ
04:22pSTARBUCKS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pSTARBUCKS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pSTARBUCKS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04:07pSTARBUCKS : Earnings Flash (SBUX) STARBUCKS CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $6.75..
MT
04:07pGUIDANCE : (SBUX) STARBUCKS CORPORATION Expects Q2 EPS Range $0.45 - $0.50
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 493 M - -
Net income 2021 3 131 M - -
Net Debt 2021 10 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,0x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 122 B 122 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 349 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 107,92 $
Last Close Price 103,45 $
Spread / Highest target 17,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-2.87%121 791
COMPASS GROUP PLC-3.04%32 182
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.0.74%15 639
SODEXO6.30%13 029
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-2.56%4 907
MINOR INTERNATIONAL0.00%4 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ