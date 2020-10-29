Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/29 05:05:03 pm
87.655 USD   +0.56%
08:52pStarbucks sees better-than-expected earnings for 2021
RE
08:50pStarbucks Says Customers Are Coming Back to Cafes -- Update
DJ
08:43pSTARBUCKS : Says Customers Are Coming Back to Cafes
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Starbucks Says Customers Are Coming Back to Cafes -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

By Heather Haddon

Starbucks Corp. said customers are returning to its cafes quicker than expected, forecasting a return to sales growth next year.

The coffee giant on Thursday said same-store sales in its Americas region declined 9% in its latest quarter from last year's period, a better result than analysts expected. The chain benefited from larger orders as consumers have tended to load up on food and drinks during less frequent trips. Still, Starbucks reported a 25% reduction in transactions during its fourth quarter ended Sept. 27.

The Seattle-based company reported adjusted earnings of 51 cents a share, topping analyst projections. The chain said it expects to fully recover from the pandemic next fiscal year, and anticipates opening 2,150 new stores world-wide even as it closes hundreds of existing ones.

Shares rose 1% to $89 in aftermarket trading. Its stock was up 1% this year through Thursday's close.

Coffee and breakfast chains have been hit hard as the coronavirus has disrupted morning routines. Breakfast and brunch restaurants have suffered some of the highest rates of closures since the pandemic hit in March, according to data from listing site Yelp.

Starbucks, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. and Dine Brands Global Inc. division IHOP are in the process of closing hundreds of stores. Chains have generally weathered the pandemic better than independent restaurants, though, and Starbucks and Dunkin' said they are opening new stores in areas with more business.

Dunkin's recovery from the pandemic in the U.S. has generally outpaced Starbucks's. The Canton, Mass.-based chain on Thursday reported a U.S. same-store sales increase of 1% in its latest quarter ended in September, and said that sales remained up its current period. Dunkin' had a large percentage of U.S. sales before the pandemic at drive-throughs, a key selling mechanism since the virus hit.

Starbucks traditionally focused more on sales in its stores. Starbucks is now building more to-go only stores and drive-throughs at suburban locations.

The company said it had restored lobby service to roughly 63% of its company-owned stores in the U.S. and 90% of those in China. Licensed stores that remained closed in the U.S. and Canada were largely in airports and on college campuses, the chain said. Starbucks was early to close its dining rooms when the pandemic hit.

For the quarter, Starbucks posted a profit of $392.6 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $802.9 million, or 67 cents a share, in the comparable quarter last year. Sales of $6.2 billion were down from $6.7 billion during last year's period. Analysts expected sales of $6.1 billion.

For its full fiscal year, Starbucks reported earnings of 79 cents a share on profit of $928.3 million, down from $2.92 a share in the prior year. Global same-store sales fell 14% for the year.

Starbucks said it expects same-store sales globally to increase by 18% to 23% for its 2021 fiscal year. The chain anticipates opening 850 new stores in the Americas. It anticipates adding 600 stores in China.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 1649ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. -3.68% 53.91 Delayed Quote.-32.99%
DUNKIN' BRANDS GROUP, INC. 0.37% 101.1 Delayed Quote.33.35%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1.30% 88.3 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
YELP INC. 1.19% 19.63 Delayed Quote.-44.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
08:52pStarbucks sees better-than-expected earnings for 2021
RE
08:50pStarbucks Says Customers Are Coming Back to Cafes -- Update
DJ
08:43pSTARBUCKS : Says Customers Are Coming Back to Cafes
DJ
08:24pSTARBUCKS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:17pSTARBUCKS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
08:14pStarbucks sees better-than-expected earnings for 2021
RE
08:09pSTARBUCKS : Reports Q4 Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
03:32pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Big names today
10/28JPMorgan appoints General Dynamics CEO as board member
RE
10/27STARBUCKS : Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee Charter
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 374 M - -
Net income 2020 861 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 122x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,89x
EV / Sales 2021 4,03x
Nbr of Employees 346 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 89,97 $
Last Close Price 87,17 $
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Rosalind Gates Brewer COO, Director & Group President-Americas
Patrick J. Grismer Chief Financial Officer
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-0.85%101 893
COMPASS GROUP PLC-44.02%24 501
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-17.26%11 743
SODEXO-47.98%9 410
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-20.14%3 988
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED31.91%3 869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group