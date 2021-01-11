Starbucks : U.S. coffee shops will only return to pre-pandemic sales in 2023 - report

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. branded coffee shops will
only return to pre-pandemic sales levels next year after the
COVID-19 pandemic wiped out nearly a quarter of their turnover
last year, according to Allegra World Coffee Portal, a research
and consultancy firm.
The firm estimates sales at U.S. branded coffee shops, which
include household names like Starbucks, JDE Peet's
and Dunkin' Brands, fell 24% last year to $36
billion, and will only grow to $40 billion this year, below 2019
levels.
It says 208 out of a total of 37,189 branded coffee stores
closed shop permanently in 2020, equivalent to 0.6% of the
market.
"The U.S. coffee shop market is enduring the worst trading
environment in living memory. However, with a changing political
situation, mass vaccinations and operators rapidly adapting with
new trading formats, there is light at the end of the tunnel,"
said Allegra Group CEO Jeffrey Young.
"We expect trading to begin stabilizing from summer 2021,
however it will take a number of years for operators to fully
readjust to the ‘new normal’," he added.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)