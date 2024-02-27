Feb 27 (Reuters) - Starbucks and a union seeking to organize the coffee chain's U.S. workforce said on Tuesday that they have agreed to create a "framework" to guide organizing and collective bargaining and potentially settle scores of pending legal disputes. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York)
