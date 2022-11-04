Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:12 2022-11-04 am EDT
92.72 USD   +9.49%
10:42aStarbucks Up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:54aHere's to hoping
MS
09:30aRBC Lifts Starbucks' Price Target to $88 From $87, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Starbucks Up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is currently at $93.26, up $8.57 or 10.13%


--Would be highest close since Feb. 18, 2022, when it closed at $93.34

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 14.73%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 10.26% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 25, 2020, when it rose 16.37%

--Down 20.27% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 53.79%

--Down 26.02% from its all-time closing high of $126.06 on July 26, 2021

--Down 20.23% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 5, 2021), when it closed at $116.91

--Down 20.27% from its 52-week closing high of $116.97 on Dec. 31, 2021

--Up 33.41% from its 52-week closing low of $69.90 on May 12, 2022

--Traded as high as $93.60; highest intraday level since Feb. 23, 2022, when it hit $93.88

--Up 10.53% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 4, 2022, when it rose as much as 11.49%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 10:22:57 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1041ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 9.58% 92.99 Delayed Quote.-27.61%
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
10:42aStarbucks Up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Ta..
DJ
09:54aHere's to hoping
MS
09:30aRBC Lifts Starbucks' Price Target to $88 From $87, Keeps Sector Perform Rating
MT
09:01aSector Update: Consumer Stocks Steady Premarket Friday
MT
07:54aWedbush Raises Starbucks' Price Target to $96 From $92 After Fiscal Q4 Results Top Esti..
MT
07:28aStocks Point Higher Pre-Bell as Wall Street Awaits Jobs Report; Europe Rises, Asia Most..
MT
07:16aWall Street Up Pre-Bell Ahead of Jobs Report; Europe, Asia See Gains
MT
06:56aStarbucks Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Sales Beat Forecasts -- Shares Jump in Pre-Market Tradin..
MT
06:16aNorth American Morning Briefing: Jobs Data to Give Lates..
DJ
11/03News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 150 M - -
Net income 2022 3 199 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,7x
Yield 2022 2,33%
Capitalization 97 204 M 97 204 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
EV / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 84,68 $
Average target price 97,93 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-27.61%97 162
COMPASS GROUP PLC13.48%36 788
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-7.42%17 069
SODEXO15.26%12 573
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-15.29%4 844
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.36%4 334