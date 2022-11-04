Starbucks Up Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is currently at $93.26, up $8.57 or 10.13%

--Would be highest close since Feb. 18, 2022, when it closed at $93.34

--On pace for largest percent increase since March 24, 2020, when it rose 14.73%

--Currently up three of the past four days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 10.26% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 25, 2020, when it rose 16.37%

--Down 20.27% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 53.79%

--Down 26.02% from its all-time closing high of $126.06 on July 26, 2021

--Down 20.23% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 5, 2021), when it closed at $116.91

--Down 20.27% from its 52-week closing high of $116.97 on Dec. 31, 2021

--Up 33.41% from its 52-week closing low of $69.90 on May 12, 2022

--Traded as high as $93.60; highest intraday level since Feb. 23, 2022, when it hit $93.88

--Up 10.53% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since May 4, 2022, when it rose as much as 11.49%

--Second best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

