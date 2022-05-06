Log in
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
05/06 03:00:14 pm EDT
75.59 USD   -2.45%
Starbucks asks White House for equal time after Biden saw union leaders

05/06/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp has asked for a meeting with President Joe Biden's administration after unionized workers talked to White House officials on Thursday, saying in a letter that most of its employees do not want to be members of a union.

In the letter, which was dated Thursday and released publicly on Friday, the company said it was "deeply concerned" that Workers United, which is organizing hundreds of U.S. Starbucks locations, "was invited to the meeting while not inviting official Starbucks representatives."

The letter was signed by Starbucks senior vice president of global communications AJ Jones II.

On Thursday Biden met with workers and labor organizers seeking to represent workers at Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks and other employers.

Attendees included Christian Smalls, who heads the Amazon Labor Union, and Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

"We believe this lack of representation discounts the reality that the majority of our partners oppose being members of a union and the unionization tactics being deployed by Workers United," Starbucks said in the letter. The coffee chain refers to its baristas and other employees as partners.

"We have a drastically more positive vision for our partners and our company than Workers United. And our vision is based on listening, connecting, collaborating and engaging directly with our partners," it said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AJ NETWORKS CO., LTD. 1.69% 6610 End-of-day quote.22.18%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.14% 2278.76 Delayed Quote.-30.18%
BELIEVE -3.64% 10.6 Real-time Quote.-34.90%
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX -3.13% 162.0717 Real-time Quote.-3.91%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -2.88% 75.22 Delayed Quote.-33.76%
