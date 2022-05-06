Starbucks asks White House for equal time after Biden saw union leaders

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp has
asked for a meeting with President Joe Biden's administration
after unionized workers talked to White House officials on
Thursday, saying in a letter that most of its employees do not
want to be members of a union.
In the letter, which was dated Thursday and released
publicly on Friday, the company said it was "deeply concerned"
that Workers United, which is organizing hundreds of U.S.
Starbucks locations, "was invited to the meeting while not
inviting official Starbucks representatives."
The letter was signed by Starbucks senior vice president of
global communications AJ Jones II.
On Thursday Biden met with workers and labor organizers
seeking to represent workers at Amazon.com Inc,
Starbucks and other employers.
Attendees included Christian Smalls, who heads the Amazon
Labor Union, and Workers United, an affiliate of the Service
Employees International Union.
"We believe this lack of representation discounts the
reality that the majority of our partners oppose being members
of a union and the unionization tactics being deployed by
Workers United," Starbucks said in the letter. The coffee chain
refers to its baristas and other employees as partners.
"We have a drastically more positive vision for our partners
and our company than Workers United. And our vision is based on
listening, connecting, collaborating and engaging directly with
our partners," it said.
