Starbucks cafe in hometown Seattle votes to unionize

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - Starbucks workers in a cafe
in Seattle, the coffee chain's hometown, voted 9 to 0 in favor
of joining a labor union, according to a tally of ballots on
Tuesday.
The results mark the seventh Starbucks-owned cafe in the
United States to join the union, following five in Buffalo, New
York and one in Mesa, Arizona.
It is the first location in the company's own backyard to
join Workers United. Baristas at more than 150 U.S. locations
have petitioned a federal labor board for union elections since
August, when the union drive went public.
The company runs about 9,000 U.S. locations, with thousands
of others operated under licensing agreements.
The ballooning union drive comes during a nationwide labor
crunch.
Some investors have asked Starbucks to adopt a neutral
stance toward the union, noting that the company spent years
building a reputation as an employee-friendly workplace.
"For a company that depends on a strong brand and customer
loyalty, where people have an option to go somewhere else very
easily, reputation is critical," said Jonas Kron, chief advocacy
officer at Trillium Asset Management.
Last week, Trillium and a group of other investors with $3.4
trillion under management asked Starbucks in a letter to stop
sending anti-union communications to employees.
One unknown is what strategy the company will take when
former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz steps in for outgoing Chief
Executive Officer Kevin Johnson.
Schultz "has a long history of not wanting to see Starbucks
unionized," Kron said. "But it is worth at least giving him an
opportunity to make a pivot or to do a reset."
