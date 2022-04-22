Starbucks eyes changes to mobile app, drive-thrus, taps ex-McDonald's exec

"We have to reimagine the customer experience....We have to reimagine mobile-order-and-pay, the drive-thru," Schultz said in an April 11 video message to store managers and seen by Reuters. At McDonald's Corp, Lefevre oversaw all aspects of technology for its roughly 14,000 U.S. restaurants - helping launch its first app, introducing kiosks where customers place their own orders, launching digital menu boards - before moving in 2017 to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc, the global operator of Circle K and other convenience stores. Under her watch, Circle K launched trials of automated checkout systems at stores in Arizona - similar to Starbucks' first cashier-less location that it opened with Amazon Go in New York City in November.

By Hilary Russ