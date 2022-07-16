Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
79.62 USD   +1.82%
12:33pStarbucks mulls selling its UK operations- Times
RE
07/15Starbucks to Reportedly Sell Russian Business to Restaurateur Anton Pinskiy
MT
07/15Restaurateur Pinskiy to Buy Starbucks' Russia Coffee Shops
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Starbucks mulls selling its UK operations- Times

07/16/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manchester

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp is exploring a sale of its UK operations as it faces competition from newer operators, The Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/starbucks-explores-sale-of-uk-division-gmldppm6f on Saturday citing sources.

The coffee chain has asked Houlihan Lokey Inc to canvass interest for its UK business, the report said adding that the company has been facing competition from rival coffee chains like Pret A Manger, Tim Hortons and Costa.

Starbucks' UK business oversees more than 1000 coffee shops in UK and employs around 4000 people there, the report said.

According to the Times report, the company has not initiated a "formal sales process" of its UK business and it continued to "evaluate strategic options" for its company-owned international operations.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside business hours.

The company suspended its guidance for the fiscal year in its last quarter earnings report after missing Wall Street targets due to China's tough COVID-19 curbs which impacted their sales in the country.

The company which has been dealing with recent unionization efforts of its U.S. workforce is looking for a permanent successor meanwhile Howard Schultz remains the interim CEO.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC. 3.84% 77.91 Delayed Quote.-24.74%
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX 2.30% 153.8699 Real-time Quote.-11.63%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1.82% 79.62 Delayed Quote.-31.93%
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
12:33pStarbucks mulls selling its UK operations- Times
RE
07/15Starbucks to Reportedly Sell Russian Business to Restaurateur Anton Pinskiy
MT
07/15Restaurateur Pinskiy to Buy Starbucks' Russia Coffee Shops
CI
07/15Restaurateur Pinskiy to buy Starbucks' Russia coffee shops -report
RE
07/14Deutsche Bank Adjusts Starbucks' Price Target to $91 From $103, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/12Starbucks closing 16 US stores for safety issues
AQ
07/12MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 12, 2022
07/12Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of New Construction Starbucks Drive-Thru in Mojav..
AQ
07/11Starbucks Planning 'Reinvention' to Improve Partner, Customer Experience, CEO Schultz S..
MT
07/11MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : July 11, 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 246 M - -
Net income 2022 3 206 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 2,46%
Capitalization 91 316 M 91 316 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,18x
EV / Sales 2023 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 79,62 $
Average target price 92,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard D. Schultz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
John Culver Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-31.93%91 316
COMPASS GROUP PLC11.42%38 803
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-22.27%14 605
SODEXO-4.05%10 909
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-21.29%4 670
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-0.18%4 265