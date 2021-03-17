Log in
Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
Starbucks : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/17/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.45 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record on May 13, 2021.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 517 M - -
Net income 2021 3 124 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,7x
Yield 2021 1,70%
Capitalization 131 B 131 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,99x
EV / Sales 2022 4,65x
Nbr of Employees 349 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 112,32 $
Last Close Price 111,34 $
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Myron E. Ullman Chairman
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION1.79%128 207
COMPASS GROUP PLC17.06%39 807
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.22.77%19 059
SODEXO22.22%14 851
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED5.61%5 379
MINOR INTERNATIONAL19.42%5 065
