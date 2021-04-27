Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Starbucks : Reports Q2 Fiscal 2021 Results

04/27/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 Comparable Store Sales Growth of 9% in the U.S.; Demonstrating Full Sales Recovery
Q2 Comparable Store Sales Growth of 91% in China, Including Reinstated VAT Benefit
Q2 GAAP EPS $0.56; Non-GAAP EPS $0.62 Reflecting Meaningful Margin Improvement from Prior Quarter
Active Starbucks® Rewards Membership in the U.S. Up 18% Year-Over-Year to 22.9 Million
Raising Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Revenue, Margin and Earnings Per Share Guidance

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) today reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal second quarter ended March 28, 2021. GAAP results in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 include items that are excluded from non-GAAP results. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release for more information.

“I am very pleased with our progress to date in fiscal 2021, as our second quarter results demonstrated impressive momentum in the business with full sales recovery in the U.S. Our strong results validate our ability to adapt to changes in our environment and the needs of our customers,” said Kevin Johnson, president and ceo.

“We have positioned Starbucks for the inevitable great human reconnection that we see unfolding in the U.S. and will propagate in every market around the world, where people once again connect with others face-to-face to heal, to belong, to reflect, to share and to celebrate. Starbucks was built for this moment, and as we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we remain confident in our ability to execute our ‘Growth at Scale’ agenda and unlock the full potential of the Starbucks brand,” concluded Johnson.

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Global comparable store sales increased 15%, driven by a 19% increase in average ticket, partially offset by a 4% decline in comparable transactions
    • Americas comparable store sales increased 9%, driven by a 22% increase in average ticket, partially offset by a 10% decline in comparable transactions; U.S. comparable store sales increased 9%, driven by a 21% increase in average ticket, partially offset by a 10% decline in comparable transactions
    • International comparable store sales increased 35%, driven by a 26% increase in comparable transactions and a 7% increase in average ticket; China comparable store sales increased 91%, driven by a 93% increase in transactions, slightly offset by a 1% decline in average ticket; International and China comparable store sales are inclusive of a benefit from value-added tax exemptions in China reinstated as of January 1, 2021, of approximately 4% and 9%, respectively
  • The company opened 5 net new stores in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, yielding 3% year-over-year unit growth, ending the period with 32,943 stores globally, of which 51% and 49% were company-operated and licensed, respectively
    • Net new store openings reflect the impact of approximately 300 U.S. and Canada company-operated store closures in relation to the acceleration of the Americas Trade Area Transformation initiative announced last June, which is part of our ongoing strategy to strengthen and optimize our portfolio
    • Stores in the U.S. and China comprised 62% of the company’s global portfolio at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, with 15,288 and 4,973 stores, respectively
  • Consolidated net revenues of $6.7 billion increased 11% from the prior year, mainly driven by a 15% growth in comparable store sales primarily from lapping the unfavorable impact of business disruption in the prior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strength in U.S. company-operated sales in the current year, partially offset by the unfavorable impact of Global Coffee Alliance transition-related activities
  • GAAP operating margin of 14.8% increased from 8.1% in the prior year primarily driven by sales leverage from business recovery and the lapping of COVID-19 related costs in the prior year, partially offset by growth and investments in wages and benefits for store partners
    • Non-GAAP operating margin of 16.1%, up from 9.2% in the prior year
  • GAAP earnings per share of $0.56, up from $0.28 in the prior year
    • Non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.62, up from $0.32 in the prior year
  • Starbucks® Rewards loyalty program 90-day active members in the U.S. increased to 22.9 million, up 18% year-over-year

Q2 Americas Segment Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

($ in millions)

Mar 28, 2021

 

Mar 29, 2020

 

Change (%)

Change in Comparable Store Sales (1)

9%

 

(3)%

 

 

Change in Transactions

(10)%

 

(7)%

 

 

Change in Ticket

22%

 

5%

 

 

Store Count

18,120

 

18,271

 

(1)%

Revenues

$4,664.6

 

$4,330.0

 

8%

Operating Income

$905.3

 

$621.2

 

46%

Operating Margin

19.4%

 

14.3%

 

510 bps

(1)

Includes only Starbucks® company-operated stores open 13 months or longer. Comparable store sales exclude the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and Siren Retail stores. Stores that are temporarily closed or operating at reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain in comparable store sales while stores identified for permanent closure have been removed.

Net revenues for the Americas segment grew 8% over Q2 FY20 to $4.7 billion in Q2 FY21, primarily driven by 9% growth in company-operated comparable store sales, partially offset by lower product sales to and royalty revenues from our licensees, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Americas segment reported operating income of $905.3 million in Q2 FY21, compared to $621.2 million in Q2 FY20. Operating margin of 19.4% expanded 510 basis points, primarily driven by the lapping of COVID-19 related costs in the prior year, sales leverage from business recovery, pricing, temporary government subsidies and the benefits of Trade Area Transformation, partially offset by growth and investments in wages and benefits for store partners. The pandemic-related costs incurred in the prior year were largely catastrophe and service pay for store partners, as well as inventory write-offs.

Q2 International Segment Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

($ in millions)

Mar 28, 2021

 

Mar 29, 2020

 

Change (%)

Change in Comparable Store Sales (1)

35%

 

(31)%

 

 

Change in Transactions

26%

 

(32)%

 

 

Change in Ticket

7%

 

1%

 

 

Store Count

14,823

 

13,779

 

8%

Revenues

$1,610.9

 

$1,134.6

 

42%

Operating Income/(Loss)

$251.5

 

($15.4)

 

nm

Operating Margin/(Loss)

15.6%

 

(1.4)%

 

1,700 bps

(1)

Includes only Starbucks® company-operated stores open 13 months or longer. Comparable store sales exclude the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and Siren Retail stores. Stores that are temporarily closed or operating at reduced hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain in comparable store sales while stores identified for permanent closure have been removed. For the second quarter of fiscal 2021, the International segment's comparable store sales included a 4% benefit related to a temporary value-added tax exemption in China.

Net revenues for the International segment grew 42% over Q2 FY20 to $1.6 billion in Q2 FY21, driven by 35% growth in comparable store sales primarily due to lapping the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year, an 8% favorable impact from foreign currency translation and 1,044 net new store openings, or 8% store growth, over the past 12 months, partially offset by lower product sales to and royalty revenues from our licensees, primarily due to the persisting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International segment reported operating income of $251.5 million in Q2 FY21 compared to operating loss of $15.4 million in Q2 FY20. Operating margin of 15.6% increased from (1.4)% in the prior year, primarily driven by sales leverage due to lapping the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the prior year and, to a lesser extent, favorability from temporary government subsidies.

Q2 Channel Development Segment Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

($ in millions)

Mar 28, 2021

 

Mar 29, 2020

 

Change (%)

Revenues

$369.9

 

$519.1

 

(29)%

Operating Income

$172.6

 

$189.6

 

(9)%

Operating Margin

46.7%

 

36.5%

 

1,020 bps

Net revenues for the Channel Development segment of $369.9 million in Q2 FY21 were 29% lower relative to Q2 FY20. The decline was primarily driven by a 30% unfavorable impact of Global Coffee Alliance transition-related activities, including a structural change in our single-serve business and lapping additional product sales in the prior year to Nestlé to transition Foodservice order fulfillment, partially offset by growth in our ready-to-drink business.

Operating income decreased 9% to $172.6 million in Q2 FY21, down from $189.6 million in Q2 FY20. Operating margin expanded 1,020 basis points to 46.7%, primarily due to the structural change in our single-serve business, lapping the transition of Foodservice order fulfillment to Nestlé in the prior year and growth in our ready-to-drink business.

Full Year Fiscal 2021 Guidance

Please note that Starbucks fiscal year 2021 is a 53-week year instead of the usual 52 weeks. The impact of the 53rd week will be reflected in our results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. All full-year guidance for the metrics noted below is for fiscal year 2021 on a 53-week basis except comparable store sales growth metrics, which are relative to fiscal year 2020 on a 52-week basis.

The company updates the following fiscal year 2021 guidance:

  • Consolidated revenue of $28.5 billion to $29.3 billion, inclusive of a $500 million impact attributable to the 53rd week
    • (previously $28.0 billion to $29.0 billion, inclusive of a $500 million impact attributable to the 53rd week)
  • Consolidated GAAP operating margin of 15% to 16%
    • (previously 14% to 15%)
  • Consolidated non-GAAP operating margin of 16.5% to 17.5%
    • (previously 16% to 17%)
  • GAAP EPS in the range of $2.65 to $2.75, inclusive of a $0.10 impact attributable to the 53rd week
    • (previously $2.42 to $2.62, inclusive of a $0.10 impact attributable to the 53rd week)
  • Non-GAAP EPS in the range of $2.90 to $3.00 inclusive of a $0.10 impact attributable to the 53rd week
    • (previously $2.70 to $2.90, inclusive of a $0.10 impact attributable to the 53rd week)
  • GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates in the low to mid-20%s
    • (previously mid-20%s)

The company reiterates the following fiscal year 2021 guidance:

  • Global comparable store sales growth of 18% to 23%
  • Americas and U.S. comparable store sales growth of 17% to 22%
  • International comparable store sales growth of 25% to 30%
    • China comparable store sales growth of 27% to 32%
  • Approximately 2,150 new store openings and 1,100 net new Starbucks stores globally
    • Americas approximately 850 new store openings and approximately 50 net new stores
    • International approximately 1,300 new store openings and 1,050 net new stores
      • Approximately 600 net new stores in China
  • Channel Development revenue of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion
  • Interest expense of approximately $470 million to $480 million
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $1.9 billion

Please note, the guidance provided above is dependent on our current expectations, which may be impacted by evolving external conditions, local safety guidelines, shifts in customer routines, preferences and mobility as well as tax policy changes.

Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures at the end of this release.

The company will provide additional information regarding its business outlook during its regularly scheduled quarterly earnings conference call today; this information will also be available following the call on the company’s website at http://investor.starbucks.com.

Company Updates

  1. In January, the company announced its commitment to invest $100 million by 2025 to create the Starbucks Community Resilience Fund. The fund focuses on advancing racial equity and environmental resilience by supporting small business growth and community development projects in Black, Indigenous and People of Color neighborhoods with historically limited access to capital.
  2. As a progression towards environmental goals previously announced in 2020, in March, the company announced its commitment to achieving carbon neutral green coffee and conserve water usage in green coffee processing by 50% by 2030.
  3. In March, the company celebrated its 50th anniversary during its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. During the virtual meeting, senior leadership and partners from around the world gathered to reflect on the company’s history and celebrate the remarkable story of Starbucks.
  4. In March, the company published its third edition of an objective assessment of its work on civil rights, called the Civil Rights Assessment. This evaluation conducted by Covington & Burling LLP under the leadership of former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, Jr. addresses the company's progress over time. It also provides recommendations for improvements to advancing inclusion, diversity and equity on behalf of our partners, customers and communities.
  5. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.45 per share, payable on May 28, 2021, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2021.

Conference Call

Starbucks will hold a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, which will be hosted by Kevin Johnson, president and ceo, and Rachel Ruggeri, cfo. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at http://investor.starbucks.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until end of day Friday, May 28, 2021.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 33,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein and in our investor conference call related to these results are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations. Generally, these statements can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “remain,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements include statements relating to: the estimated financial impact related to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) including the outlook, guidance and projections for revenues, earnings per share, operating income, operating margins, comparable store sales, net new stores, capital expenditures, interest expense and fiscal 2021 guidance; the nature and extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; the anticipated timing and effects of recovery of our business, including our ability to expand seating and operating hours at our stores; our plans for streamlining our operations, including store openings, closures and changes in store formats and models; our ability to continue steady business improvement and improve customer and partner experiences; and our ability to emerge from this global crisis and drive long-term growth. These forward-looking statements do not represent historical data, are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially depending on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: further spread of COVID-19; regulatory measures or voluntary actions that may be put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19, including restrictions on business operations or social distancing requirements and the duration and efficacy of such restrictions; the potential for a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in a given geographic region after it has hit its “peak”; fluctuations in U.S. and international economies and currencies; our ability to preserve, grow and leverage our brands; the ability of our business partners and third-party providers to fulfill their responsibilities and commitments; potential negative effects of incidents involving food or beverage-borne illnesses, tampering, adulteration, contamination or mislabeling; potential negative effects of material breaches of our information technology systems to the extent we experience a material breach; material failures of our information technology systems; costs associated with, and the successful execution of, the company’s initiatives and plans, including the successful expansion of our Global Coffee Alliance with Nestlé; our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the acceptance of the company’s products by our customers, evolving consumer preferences and tastes and the availability of consumer financing; changes in the availability and cost of labor; the impact of competition; inherent risks of operating a global business; the prices and availability of coffee, dairy and other raw materials; the effect of legal proceedings; and the effects of changes in tax laws and related guidance and regulations that may be implemented and other risks detailed in the company filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections of Starbucks Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 27, 2020. The company assumes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP measures included in our press release and in our investor conference call related to these results were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The company is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because the company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP financial results.

Two-year Comparable Store Sales

The two-year comparable store sales metric discussed in today's investor conference call is calculated as ((1 + % change in comparable store sales in Year 1) * (1 + % change in comparable store sales in Year 2)) - 1. Refer to footnote 1 in the Segment Results and Supplemental Information sections in this press release for definitions of change in comparable store sales.

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Quarter Ended

Mar 28,

 

Mar 29,

 

%

 

Mar 28,

 

Mar 29,

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As a % of total net revenues

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-operated stores

$

5,653.1

 

 

$

4,766.0

 

 

18.6

%

 

84.8

%

 

79.5

%

Licensed stores

595.0

 

 

689.8

 

 

(13.7)

 

 

8.9

 

 

11.5

 

Other

419.9

 

 

539.9

 

 

(22.2)

 

 

6.3

 

 

9.0

 

Total net revenues

6,668.0

 

 

5,995.7

 

 

11.2

 

 

100.0

 

 

100.0

 

Product and distribution costs

1,992.4

 

 

1,997.7

 

 

(0.3)

 

 

29.9

 

 

33.3

 

Store operating expenses

2,823.3

 

 

2,721.4

 

 

3.7

 

 

42.3

 

 

45.4

 

Other operating expenses

87.7

 

 

95.0

 

 

(7.7)

 

 

1.3

 

 

1.6

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

366.7

 

 

356.3

 

 

2.9

 

 

5.5

 

 

5.9

 

General and administrative expenses

464.4

 

 

406.5

 

 

14.2

 

 

7.0

 

 

6.8

 

Restructuring and impairments

23.0

 

 

(0.7)

 

 

nm

 

0.3

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

5,757.5

 

 

5,576.2

 

 

3.3

 

 

86.3

 

 

93.0

 

Income from equity investees

77.1

 

 

67.9

 

 

13.5

 

 

1.2

 

 

1.1

 

Operating income

987.6

 

 

487.4

 

 

102.6

 

 

14.8

 

 

8.1

 

Interest income and other, net

17.3

 

 

2.0

 

 

765.0

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

Interest expense

(115.0)

 

 

(99.2)

 

 

15.9

 

 

(1.7)

 

 

(1.7)

 

Earnings before income taxes

889.9

 

 

390.2

 

 

128.1

 

 

13.3

 

 

6.5

 

Income tax expense

230.5

 

 

65.4

 

 

252.4

 

 

3.5

 

 

1.1

 

Net earnings including noncontrolling interests

659.4

 

 

324.8

 

 

103.0

 

 

9.9

 

 

5.4

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(3.6)

 

 

nm

 

 

 

(0.1)

 

Net earnings attributable to Starbucks

$

659.4

 

 

$

328.4

 

 

100.8

 

 

9.9

%

 

5.5

%

Net earnings per common share - diluted

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

100.0

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted avg. shares outstanding - diluted

1,184.8

 

 

1,180.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.45

 

 

$

0.41

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Store operating expenses as a % of company-operated store revenues

 

 

 

49.9

%

 

57.1

%

Effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

25.9

%

 

16.8

%

 

Two Quarters Ended

 

Two Quarters Ended

Mar 28,

 

Mar 29,

 

%

 

Mar 28,

 

Mar 29,

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As a % of total net revenues

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-operated stores

$

11,379.6

 

 

$

10,546.6

 

 

7.9

%

 

84.8

%

 

80.6

%

Licensed stores

1,208.8

 

 

1,481.9

 

 

(18.4)

 

 

9.0

 

 

11.3

 

Other

829.1

 

 

1,064.3

 

 

(22.1)

 

 

6.2

 

 

8.1

 

Total net revenues

13,417.5

 

 

13,092.8

 

 

2.5

 

 

100.0

 

 

100.0

 

Product and distribution costs

4,041.5

 

 

4,234.2

 

 

(4.6)

 

 

30.1

 

 

32.3

 

Store operating expenses

5,690.7

 

 

5,542.9

 

 

2.7

 

 

42.4

 

 

42.3

 

Other operating expenses

179.5

 

 

196.7

 

 

(8.7)

 

 

1.3

 

 

1.5

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

732.6

 

 

707.4

 

 

3.6

 

 

5.5

 

 

5.4

 

General and administrative expenses

936.5

 

 

840.7

 

 

11.4

 

 

7.0

 

 

6.4

 

Restructuring and impairments

95.2

 

 

5.6

 

 

nm

 

0.7

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

11,676.0

 

 

11,527.5

 

 

1.3

 

 

87.0

 

 

88.0

 

Income from equity investees

159.7

 

 

141.9

 

 

12.5

 

 

1.2

 

 

1.1

 

Operating income

1,901.2

 

 

1,707.2

 

 

11.4

 

 

14.2

 

 

13.0

 

Interest income and other, net

32.7

 

 

18.0

 

 

81.7

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.1

 

Interest expense

(235.8)

 

 

(191.1)

 

 

23.4

 

 

(1.8)

 

 

(1.5)

 

Earnings before income taxes

1,698.1

 

 

1,534.1

 

 

10.7

 

 

12.7

 

 

11.7

 

Income tax expense

416.5

 

 

324.0

 

 

28.5

 

 

3.1

 

 

2.5

 

Net earnings including noncontrolling interests

1,281.6

 

 

1,210.1

 

 

5.9

 

 

9.6

 

 

9.2

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(4.0)

 

 

nm

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Starbucks

$

1,281.6

 

 

$

1,214.1

 

 

5.6

 

 

9.6

%

 

9.3

%

Net earnings per common share - diluted

$

1.08

 

 

$

1.02

 

 

5.9

%

 

 

 

 

Weighted avg. shares outstanding - diluted

1,183.9

 

 

1,185.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per share

$

1.35

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Store operating expenses as a % of company-operated store revenues

 

 

 

50.0

%

 

52.6

%

Effective tax rate including noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

24.5

%

 

21.1

%

Segment Results (in millions)

Americas

Mar 28,

 

Mar 29,

 

%

 

Mar 28,

 

Mar 29,

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

As a % of Americas
total net revenues

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-operated stores

$

4,268.4

 

 

$

3,863.6

 

 

10.5

%

 

91.5

%

 

89.2

%

Licensed stores

394.2

 

 

464.2

 

 

(15.1)

 

 

8.5

 

 

10.7

 

Other

2.0

 

 

2.2

 

 

(9.1)

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

Total net revenues

4,664.6

 

 

4,330.0

 

 

7.7

 

 

100.0

 

 

100.0

 

Product and distribution costs

1,227.6

 

 

1,248.2

 

 

(1.7)

 

 

26.3

 

 

28.8

 

Store operating expenses

2,203.1

 

 

2,158.6

 

 

2.1

 

 

47.2

 

 

49.9

 

Other operating expenses

41.9

 

 

41.8

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.9

 

 

1.0

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

186.0

 

 

191.5

 

 

(2.9)

 

 

4.0

 

 

4.4

 

General and administrative expenses

77.7

 

 

68.2

 

 

13.9

 

 

1.7

 

 

1.6

 

Restructuring and impairments

23.0

 

 

0.5

 

 

nm

 

0.5

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

3,759.3

 

 

3,708.8

 

 

1.4

 

 

80.6

 

 

85.7

 

Operating income

$

905.3

 

 

$

621.2

 

 

45.7

%

 

19.4

%

 

14.3

%

Supplemental Ratio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Store operating expenses as a % of company-operated store revenues

 

 

 

51.6

%

 

55.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two Quarters Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-operated stores

$

8,553.2

 

 

$

8,334.6

 

 

2.6

%

 

91.3

%

 

89.2

%

Licensed stores

810.3

 

 

1,001.5

 

 

(19.1)

 

 

8.6

 

 

10.7

 

Other

4.4

 

 

4.8

 

 

(8.3)

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

Total net revenues

9,367.9

 

 

9,340.9

 

 

0.3

 

 

100.0

 

 

100.0

 

Product and distribution costs

2,503.8

 

 

2,636.6

 

 

(5.0)

 

 

26.7

 

 

28.2

 

Store operating expenses

4,442.1

 

 

4,373.0

 

 

1.6

 

 

47.4

 

 

46.8

 

Other operating expenses

84.7

 

 

84.3

 

 

0.5

 

 

0.9

 

 

0.9

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

374.9

 

 

380.7

 

 

(1.5)

 

 

4.0

 

 

4.1

 

General and administrative expenses

148.5

 

 

140.6

 

 

5.6

 

 

1.6

 

 

1.5

 

Restructuring and impairments

95.2

 

 

5.7

 

 

nm

 

1.0

 

 

0.1

 

Total operating expenses

7,649.2

 

 

7,620.9

 

 

0.4

 

 

81.7

 

 

81.6

 

Operating income

$

1,718.7

 

 

$

1,720.0

 

 

(0.1)

%

 

18.3

%

 

18.4

%

Supplemental Ratio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Store operating expenses as a % of company-operated store revenues

 

 

 

51.9

%

 

52.5

%

International

Mar 28,

 

Mar 29,

 

%

 

Mar 28,

 

Mar 29,

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

As a % of International
total net revenues

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-operated stores

$

1,384.7

 

 

$

902.4

 

 

53.4

%

 

86.0

%

 

79.5

%

Licensed stores

200.8

 

 

225.6

 

 

(11.0)

 

 

12.5

 

 

19.9

 

Other

25.4

 

 

6.6

 

 

284.8

 

 

1.6

 

 

0.6

 

Total net revenues

1,610.9

 

 

1,134.6

 

 

42.0

 

 

100.0

 

 

100.0

 

Product and distribution costs

513.5

 

 

387.7

 

 

32.4

 

 

31.9

 

 

34.2

 

Store operating expenses

620.2

 

 

562.8

 

 

10.2

 

 

38.5

 

 

49.6

 

Other operating expenses

29.3

 

 

31.8

 

 

(7.9)

 

 

1.8

 

 

2.8

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

143.4

 

 

130.0

 

 

10.3

 

 

8.9

 

 

11.5

 

General and administrative expenses

79.8

 

 

63.7

 

 

25.3

 

 

5.0

 

 

5.6

 

Restructuring and impairments

 

 

(1.2)

 

 

nm

 

 

 

(0.1)

 

Total operating expenses

1,386.2

 

 

1,174.8

 

 

18.0

 

 

86.1

 

 

103.5

 

Income from equity investees

26.8

 

 

24.8

 

 

8.1

 

 

1.7

 

 

2.2

 

Operating income/(loss)

$

251.5

 

 

$

(15.4)

 

 

nm

 

15.6

%

 

(1.4)

%

Supplemental Ratio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Store operating expenses as a % of company-operated store revenues

 

 

 

44.8

%

 

62.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two Quarters Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-operated stores

$

2,826.4

 

 

$

2,212.0

 

 

27.8

%

 

86.6

%

 

81.8

%

Licensed stores

398.5

 

 

480.4

 

 

(17.0)

 

 

12.2

 

 

17.8

 

Other

40.4

 

 

13.3

 

 

203.8

 

 

1.2

 

 

0.5

 

Total net revenues

3,265.3

 

 

2,705.7

 

 

20.7

 

 

100.0

 

 

100.0

 

Product and distribution costs

1,033.9

 

 

876.2

 

 

18.0

 

 

31.7

 

 

32.4

 

Store operating expenses

1,248.6

 

 

1,169.9

 

 

6.7

 

 

38.2

 

 

43.2

 

Other operating expenses

63.6

 

 

67.7

 

 

(6.1)

 

 

1.9

 

 

2.5

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

283.4

 

 

256.7

 

 

10.4

 

 

8.7

 

 

9.5

 

General and administrative expenses

162.5

 

 

130.9

 

 

24.1

 

 

5.0

 

 

4.8

 

Restructuring and impairments

 

 

(0.4)

 

 

nm

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

2,792.0

 

 

2,501.0

 

 

11.6

 

 

85.5

 

 

92.4

 

Income from equity investees

53.0

 

 

55.8

 

 

(5.0)

 

 

1.6

 

 

2.1

 

Operating income

$

526.3

 

 

$

260.5

 

 

102.0

%

 

16.1

%

 

9.6

%

Supplemental Ratio:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Store operating expenses as a % of company-operated store revenues

 

 

 

44.2

%

 

52.9

%

Channel Development

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mar 28,

 

Mar 29,

 

%

 

Mar 28,

 

Mar 29,

2021

 

2020

 

Change

 

2021

 

2020

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

As a % of
Channel Development
total net revenues

Net revenues

$

369.9

 

 

$

519.1

 

 

(28.7)

%

 

 

 

 

Product and distribution costs

231.9

 

 

351.6

 

 

(34.0)

 

 

62.7

%

 

67.7

%

Other operating expenses

13.1

 

 

17.7

 

 

(26.0)

 

 

3.5

 

 

3.4

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

0.3

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

General and administrative expenses

2.3

 

 

3.0

 

 

(23.3)

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

Total operating expenses

247.6

 

 

372.6

 

 

(33.5)

 

 

66.9

 

 

71.8

 

Income from equity investees

50.3

 

 

43.1

 

 

16.7

 

 

13.6

 

 

8.3

 

Operating income

$

172.6

 

 

$

189.6

 

 

(9.0)

%

 

46.7

%

 

36.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two Quarters Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

$

741.2

 

 

$

1,013.7

 

 

(26.9)

%

 

 

 

 

Product and distribution costs

465.4

 

 

690.4

 

 

(32.6)

 

 

62.8

%

 

68.1

%

Other operating expenses

24.1

 

 

38.3

 

 

(37.1)

 

 

3.3

 

 

3.8

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

0.6

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

 

0.1

 

 

0.1

 

General and administrative expenses

4.5

 

 

5.4

 

 

(16.7)

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.5

 

Total operating expenses

494.6

 

 

734.7

 

 

(32.7)

 

 

66.7

 

 

72.5

 

Income from equity investees

106.7

 

 

86.1

 

 

23.9

 

 

14.4

 

 

8.5

 

Operating income

$

353.3

 

 

$

365.1

 

 

(3.2)

%

 

47.7

%

 

36.0

%

Corporate and Other

 

Mar 28,

 

Mar 29,

 

%

Quarter Ended

2021

 

2020

 

Change

Net revenues

$

22.6

 

 

$

12.0

 

 

88.3

%

Product and distribution costs

19.4

 

 

10.2

 

 

90.2

 

Other operating expenses

3.4

 

 

3.7

 

 

(8.1)

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

37.0

 

 

34.5

 

 

7.2

 

General and administrative expenses

304.6

 

 

271.6

 

 

12.2

 

Total operating expenses

364.4

 

 

320.0

 

 

13.9

 

Operating loss

$

(341.8)

 

 

$

(308.0)

 

 

11.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Two Quarters Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

43.1

 

 

32.5

 

 

32.6

 

Product and distribution costs

38.4

 

 

31.0

 

 

23.9

 

Other operating expenses

7.1

 

 

6.4

 

 

10.9

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

73.7

 

 

69.4

 

 

6.2

 

General and administrative expenses

621.0

 

 

563.8

 

 

10.1

 

Restructuring and impairments

 

 

0.3

 

 

nm

Total operating expenses

740.2

 

 

670.9

 

 

10.3

 

Operating loss

$

(697.1)

 

 

$

(638.4)

 

 

9.2

%

 

Corporate and Other primarily consists of our unallocated corporate operating expenses and Evolution Fresh.

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)

 

 

Mar 28,
2021

 

Sep 27,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,880.7

 

 

$

4,350.9

 

Short-term investments

123.0

 

 

281.2

 

Accounts receivable, net

880.2

 

 

883.4

 

Inventories

1,503.6

 

 

1,551.4

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

592.0

 

 

739.5

 

Total current assets

6,979.5

 

 

7,806.4

 

Long-term investments

284.8

 

 

206.1

 

Equity investments

499.4

 

 

478.7

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

6,123.1

 

 

6,241.4

 

Operating lease, right-of-use asset

8,036.8

 

 

8,134.1

 

Deferred income taxes, net

1,770.0

 

 

1,789.9

 

Other long-term assets

574.9

 

 

568.6

 

Other intangible assets

444.3

 

 

552.1

 

Goodwill

3,658.9

 

 

3,597.2

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

28,371.7

 

 

$

29,374.5

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY/(DEFICIT)

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,033.6

 

 

$

997.9

 

Accrued liabilities

1,771.6

 

 

1,160.7

 

Accrued payroll and benefits

646.1

 

 

696.0

 

Income taxes payable

117.0

 

 

98.2

 

Current portion of operating lease liability

1,296.4

 

 

1,248.8

 

Stored value card liability and current portion of deferred revenue

1,622.1

 

 

1,456.5

 

Short-term debt

18.3

 

 

438.8

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

1,249.9

 

Total current liabilities

6,505.1

 

 

7,346.8

 

Long-term debt

14,630.3

 

 

14,659.6

 

Operating lease liability

7,577.7

 

 

7,661.7

 

Deferred revenue

6,532.1

 

 

6,598.5

 

Other long-term liabilities

774.8

 

 

907.3

 

Total liabilities

36,020.0

 

 

37,173.9

 

Shareholders' deficit:

 

 

 

Common stock ($0.001 par value) — authorized, 2,400.0 shares; issued and outstanding, 1,177.9 and 1,173.3 shares, respectively

1.2

 

 

1.2

 

Additional paid-in capital

595.4

 

 

373.9

 

Retained deficit

(8,124.3)

 

 

(7,815.6)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(126.3)

 

 

(364.6)

 

Total shareholders’ deficit

(7,654.0)

 

 

(7,805.1)

 

Noncontrolling interests

5.7

 

 

5.7

 

Total deficit

(7,648.3)

 

 

(7,799.4)

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY/(DEFICIT)

$

28,371.7

 

 

$

29,374.5

 

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited and in millions)

 

 

Two Quarters Ended

 

Mar 28,
2021

 

Mar 29,
2020

OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net earnings including noncontrolling interests

$

1,281.6

 

 

$

1,210.1

 

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

772.9

 

 

746.9

 

Deferred income taxes, net

(25.2)

 

 

47.7

 

Income earned from equity method investees

(131.3)

 

 

(116.3)

 

Distributions received from equity method investees

130.2

 

 

98.1

 

Stock-based compensation

175.3

 

 

146.6

 

Non-cash lease costs

617.9

 

 

596.3

 

Loss on retirement and impairment of assets

175.4

 

 

30.9

 

Other

(15.4)

 

 

36.8

 

Cash provided by/(used in) changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

12.8

 

 

(60.7)

 

Inventories

51.3

 

 

36.9

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

139.7

 

 

(247.7)

 

Income taxes payable

40.0

 

 

(1,227.4)

 

Accounts payable

21.3

 

 

(186.4)

 

Deferred revenue

89.8

 

 

112.1

 

Operating lease liability

(676.3)

 

 

(608.6)

 

Other operating assets and liabilities

59.5

 

 

(140.5)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,719.5

 

 

474.8

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

(321.7)

 

 

(65.1)

 

Sales of investments

121.7

 

 

93.7

 

Maturities and calls of investments

289.0

 

 

4.3

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(647.9)

 

 

(758.3)

 

Other

(20.1)

 

 

(22.5)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(579.0)

 

 

(747.9)

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net proceeds/(payments) from issuance of commercial paper

(296.5)

 

 

613.0

 

Net proceeds from issuance of short-term debt

203.3

 

 

494.1

 

Repayments of short-term debt

(320.5)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

 

1,739.7

 

Repayments of long-term debt

(1,250.0)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

134.4

 

 

65.4

 

Cash dividends paid

(1,058.0)

 

 

(965.2)

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(1,698.9)

 

Minimum tax withholdings on share-based awards

(90.1)

 

 

(87.6)

 

Other

 

 

(10.4)

 

Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities

(2,677.4)

 

 

150.1

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

66.7

 

 

8.7

 

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(470.2)

 

 

(114.3)

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS:

 

 

 

Beginning of period

4,350.9

 

 

2,686.6

 

End of period

$

3,880.7

 

 

$

2,572.3

 

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

Interest, net of capitalized interest

$

250.8

 

 

$

186.3

 

Income taxes

$

236.2

 

 

$

1,726.2

 

Supplemental Information

The following supplemental information is provided for historical and comparative purposes.

U.S. Supplemental Data

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

($ in millions)

Mar 28, 2021

 

Mar 29, 2020

 

Change (%)

Revenues

$4,302.9

 

$3,979.6

 

8%

Change in Comparable Store Sales (1)

9%

 

(3)%

 

 

Change in Transactions

(10)%

 

(7)%

 

 

Change in Ticket

21%

 

5%

 

 

Store Count

15,288

 

15,257

 

—%

(1)

Includes only Starbucks® company-operated stores open 13 months or longer. The results from Siren Retail operations are not reflected in comparable store sales. Comparable store sales include stores that were temporarily closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and exclude stores identified for permanent closure.

China Supplemental Data

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

($ in millions)

Mar 28, 2021

 

Mar 29, 2020

 

Change (%)

Revenues

$860.6

 

$384.0

 

124%

Change in Comparable Store Sales (1)

91%

 

(50)%

 

 

Change in Transactions

93%

 

(53)%

 

 

Change in Ticket

(1)%

 

6%

 

 

Store Count

4,973

 

4,351

 

14%

(1)

Includes only Starbucks® company-operated stores open 13 months or longer. Comparable store sales exclude the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, stores identified for permanent closure and Siren Retail stores. Comparable store sales include stores that were temporarily closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, included a 9% benefit related to a temporary value-added tax exemption.

Store Data

 

Net stores opened/(closed) and transferred during the period

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

Two Quarters Ended

 

Stores open as of

 

Mar 28,
2021

 

Mar 29,
2020

 

Mar 28,
2021

 

Mar 29,
2020

 

Mar 28,
2021

 

Mar 29,
2020

Americas:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-operated stores

(209)

 

 

31

 

 

(289)

 

 

77

 

 

9,820

 

 

10,051

 

Licensed stores

21

 

 

37

 

 

55

 

 

127

 

 

8,300

 

 

8,220

 

Total Americas

(188)

 

 

68

 

 

(234)

 

 

204

 

 

18,120

 

 

18,271

 

International:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company-operated stores

123

 

 

78

 

 

308

 

 

277

 

 

6,836

 

 

6,137

 

Licensed stores

70

 

 

109

 

 

209

 

 

313

 

 

7,987

 

 

7,642

 

Total International

193

 

 

187

 

 

517

 

 

590

 

 

14,823

 

 

13,779

 

Total Company

5

 

255

 

283

 

794

 

32,943

 

32,050

 

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In addition to the GAAP results provided in this release, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial measures that are not in accordance with, or alternatives for, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. Our non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP G&A, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income growth, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP EPS exclude the below-listed items and their related tax impacts, as they do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company’s future operating performance or comparisons to the company's past operating performance. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to non-GAAP G&A, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income growth, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP EPS are general and administrative expenses, operating income, operating income growth, operating margin, effective tax rate and diluted net EPS, respectively.

Non-GAAP Exclusion

Rationale

Restructuring and impairment costs

Management excludes restructuring and impairment costs relating to the write-down of certain company-operated store assets. Management excludes these items for reasons discussed above. These expenses are anticipated to be completed within a finite period of time.

Integration costs

Management excludes integration costs and amortization of the acquired intangible assets for reasons discussed above. Additionally, the majority of these costs will be recognized over a finite period of time.

Nestlé transaction and integration-related costs

Management excludes the transaction and integration-related costs related to the Global Coffee Alliance with Nestlé (inclusive of incremental costs to grow and develop the alliance) for reasons discussed above.

Non-GAAP G&A, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income growth, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP EPS may have limitations as analytical tools. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than the company does, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Certain non-GAAP measures included in this report were not reconciled to the comparable GAAP financial measures because the GAAP measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis. The company is unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because the company is currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include acquisitions, divestitures, restructuring and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP financial results.

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited)

 

($ in millions)

Quarter Ended

 

 

Consolidated

Mar 28,
2021

 

Mar 29,
2020

 

Change

General and administrative expenses, as reported (GAAP)

$

464.4

 

 

$

406.5

 

 

14.2%

Restructuring and impairment costs (1)

 

 

(0.6)

 

 

 

Integration costs (2)

(4.6)

 

 

(2.3)

 

 

 

Nestlé transaction and integration-related costs (3)

 

 

(0.2)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP G&A

$

459.8

 

 

$

403.4

 

 

14.0%

Non-GAAP G&A as a % of total net revenues (4)

6.9

%

 

6.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income, as reported (GAAP)

$

987.6

 

 

$

487.4

 

 

102.6%

Restructuring and impairment costs (1)

23.0

 

 

(0.1)

 

 

 

Integration costs (2)

65.2

 

 

60.1

 

 

 

Nestlé transaction and integration-related costs (3)

 

 

6.8

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

1,075.8

 

 

$

554.2

 

 

94.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating margin, as reported (GAAP)

14.8

%

 

8.1

%

 

670 bps

Restructuring and impairment costs (1)

0.3

 

 

 

 

 

Integration costs (2)

1.0

 

 

1.0

 

 

 

Nestlé transaction and integration-related costs (3)

 

 

0.1

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

16.1

%

 

9.2

%

 

690 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted net earnings per share, as reported (GAAP)

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

100.0%

Restructuring and impairment costs (1)

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

Integration costs (2)

0.05

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

Nestlé transaction and integration-related costs (3)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

Income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (5)

(0.01)

 

 

(0.02)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP EPS

$

0.62

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

93.8%

(1)

Represents costs associated with our restructuring efforts, primarily asset impairments, accelerated amortization of right-of-use lease assets and severance related to certain company-operated store closures.

(2)

Includes ongoing amortization expense of acquired intangible assets associated with the acquisition of East China and Starbucks Japan; and the related post-acquisition integration costs, such as incremental information technology and compensation-related costs.

(3)

Represents costs associated with the Global Coffee Alliance with Nestlé.

(4)

Non-GAAP G&A as a percentage of total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 6.9%. Non-GAAP G&A as a percentage of total net revenues for fiscal years 2020 and 2019 was 7.1% and 6.5%, respectively. Refer to the Starbucks Investor Relations website for additional information regarding historical non-GAAP information.

(5)

Adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying items and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.

Q2 QTD FY21 NON-GAAP DISCLOSURE DETAILS

(Pretax $ in millions and USD)

 

Q2 QTD FY21

Americas

International

Corporate and Other

Consolidated

Statement of Earnings Line Item

Restructuring and
Impairment Costs

Integration Costs

Integration Costs

Total Non-GAAP
Adjustment

Net revenue

 

 

 

 

Production and distribution costs

 

 

 

 

Store operating expenses

 

3.7

 

 

3.7

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expenses

 

56.9

 

 

56.9

 

General and administrative expenses

 

4.4

 

0.2

 

4.6

 

Restructuring and impairments

23.0

 

 

 

23.0

 

Income from equity investees

 

 

 

 

Total impact to operating income

(23.0

)

(65.0

)

(0.2

)

(88.2

)

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(unaudited)

 

 

Year Ended

Consolidated

Oct 3,
2021

 

(Projected
53-weeks)

Operating Margin (GAAP)

15.0 - 16.0%

Integration costs (1)

1.0

%

Restructuring costs (2)

0.5

%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

16.5 - 17.5%

 

 

Diluted net earnings per share (GAAP)

$2.65 - $2.75

Integration costs (1)

0.20

 

Restructuring costs (2)

0.12

 

Income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (3)

(0.07)

 

Non-GAAP earnings per share

$2.90 - $3.00

(1)

Includes ongoing amortization expense of acquired intangible assets associated with the acquisition of East China and Starbucks Japan; and the related post-acquisition integration costs, such as incremental information technology and compensation-related costs.

(2)

Represents costs associated with our restructuring efforts in the U.S. and Canada company-operated businesses.

(3)

Adjustments were determined based on the nature of the underlying items and their relevant jurisdictional tax rates.

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
04:18pWall Street ends mostly flat ahead of earnings wave
RE
04:15pSTARBUCKS CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
04:10pSTARBUCKS  : Reports Q2 Fiscal 2021 Results
BU
04:09pGUIDANCE : (SBUX) STARBUCKS CORPORATION Sees Fiscal Year 2021 EPS Range $2.90 - ..
MT
04:08pSTARBUCKS  : Earnings Flash (SBUX) STARBUCKS CORPORATION Reports Q2 EPS $0.62, v..
MT
04:08pSTARBUCKS  : Earnings Flash (SBUX) STARBUCKS CORPORATION Posts Q2 Revenue $6.67B..
MT
04:06pSTARBUCKS  : lifts annual forecasts as coffee drinkers shake off pandemic stress
RE
04:01pWall Street ends mixed as earnings wave nears
RE
01:29pUS Stocks Slip While Yields Rise; Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Due After Market Clo..
MT
01:14pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Slip While Yields Rise; Mega-Cap Tech Earnings Due in ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 616 M - -
Net income 2021 3 201 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,9x
Yield 2021 1,63%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,17x
EV / Sales 2022 4,82x
Nbr of Employees 349 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 116,52 $
Last Close Price 115,92 $
Spread / Highest target 18,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION9.89%136 471
COMPASS GROUP PLC17.24%39 583
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.20.86%18 598
SODEXO21.61%14 836
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED3.39%5 084
MINOR INTERNATIONAL16.50%4 913
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ