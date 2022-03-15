Starbucks on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2020 -- Data Talk

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is currently at $82.87, up $3.58 or 4.52%

--On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 10, 2020, when it rose 4.97%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 9.72% month-to-date

--Down 29.15% year-to-date

--Down 34.26% from its all-time closing high of $126.06 on July 26, 2021

--Down 25.57% from 52 weeks ago (March 16, 2021), when it closed at $111.34

--Up 4.52% from its 52-week closing low of $79.29 on March 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $83.20

--Up 4.93% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 26, 2021, when it rose as much as 5.81%

--Seventh best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:42:22 PM ET

