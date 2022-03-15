Log in
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
Starbucks on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2020 -- Data Talk

03/15/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is currently at $82.87, up $3.58 or 4.52%


--On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 10, 2020, when it rose 4.97%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 9.72% month-to-date

--Down 29.15% year-to-date

--Down 34.26% from its all-time closing high of $126.06 on July 26, 2021

--Down 25.57% from 52 weeks ago (March 16, 2021), when it closed at $111.34

--Down 34.26% from its 52-week closing high of $126.06 on July 26, 2021

--Up 4.52% from its 52-week closing low of $79.29 on March 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $83.20

--Up 4.93% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 26, 2021, when it rose as much as 5.81%

--Seventh best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 2:42:22 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-22 1502ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ 100 3.01% 13447.062801 Real-time Quote.-20.06%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.79% 12937.527357 Real-time Quote.-19.58%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 4.93% 83.34 Delayed Quote.-32.21%
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
03:03pStarbucks on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since December 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:07pVolvo Car Plans EV Charging Network in US At Starbucks Stores
MT
12:32pVolvo Cars teams up with Starbucks for pilot EV charging network
RE
10:32aVolvo Cars to Install Charge Points at 15 US Starbucks Stores
DJ
08:11aStarbucks paves way for more inclusive and accessible experiences in stores around the ..
AQ
06:04aU.S. banks will keep a toe in Russia despite wind-downs
RE
03/14Workers at Exxon Mobil refinery in Texas vote to retain USW union after lockout
RE
03/14Starbucks announces plans for more inclusive stores
AQ
03/11Domino's Russian arm suspends royalties but pizza outlets remain open
RE
03/11Domino's Russian arm suspends royalties but pizza outlets remain open
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 782 M - -
Net income 2022 3 790 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,4x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 91 207 M 91 207 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 79,29 $
Average target price 113,55 $
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Managers and Directors
Kevin R. Johnson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Gerri Martin-Flickinger Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-32.21%91 207
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.21%38 550
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-17.56%15 862
SODEXO-6.54%11 559
MINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.96%4 801
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION5.36%4 628