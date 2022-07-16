Starbucks says it's not in formal sale process for UK business

July 16 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp is not in a
formal sale process for its UK business, a company spokesperson
said in a statement after The Times reported earlier on Saturday
that the coffee chain is exploring a sale of the UK operations.
According to the Times report, Starbucks has not initiated a
"formal sales process" of its UK business and continues to
"evaluate strategic options" for its company-owned international
operations.
The company faces rising costs and competition from rivals
like Pret A Manger, Tim Hortons and Costa, the newspaper said.
Starbucks suspended its guidance for the remainder of the
fiscal year when it last reported quarterly earnings in May as
sales growth missed Wall Street targets due to China's tough
COVID-19 curbs.
Starbucks, which has been dealing with recent unionization
efforts of its U.S. workforce, is looking for a permanent CEO
while Howard Schultz would remain interim CEO until the end of
March.
(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)