Starbucks Corporation    SBUX

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
10/29 05:05:03 pm
87.655 USD   +0.56%
Starbucks sees better-than-expected earnings for 2021

10/29/2020 | 04:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp forecast 2021 earnings largely above estimates on Thursday, helped by strong online orders and a recovery in demand following the initial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coffee chain was forced to close many stores and limit operations to takeout and delivery at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but sales have since improved as consumers used the company's app to order and collect at stores.

For the fourth quarter, comparable sales fell 9%, compared with Wall Street estimates of a 12.13% decline, as consumers picked up their morning coffee at cafes as they gradually returned to their daily routines.

Starbucks shares fell more than 1% in after-hours trading.

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said Starbucks' recovery in U.S. and China, its biggest growth markets, was faster-than-expected.

The coffee chain now expects adjusted profit for fiscal 2021 between $2.70 per share and $2.90 per share. Analysts had forecast $2.74, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Starbucks' recovery could be seen as lagging other restaurant chains, including Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and large pizza companies, whose sales either remained elevated during the pandemic or have turned positive in recent weeks.

Rival coffee chain Dunkin' Brands earlier on Thursday reported U.S. comparable store sales growth of 0.9% for the quarter.

Excluding one-time time items, Starbucks reported 51 cents per share, 20 cents more than expectations.

It also reported a 17% rise in the average ticket price during the quarter.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Aurora Ellis)

By Nivedita Balu


