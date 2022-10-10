Starbucks sends dates, locations for bargaining sessions with workers union

Workers United did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The union had previously said employees at some stores have waited over five months to start discussions on issues including worker safety and discrimination at the workplace.

Starbucks has come under pressure over the past year, with workers in at least 240 company-owned stores in the United States unionizing and pushing for higher wages and better employee benefits.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)