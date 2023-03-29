Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:02:33 2023-03-29 pm EDT
99.60 USD   -1.02%
05:49pStarbucks shareholders approve review of labor union practices
RE
05:28pStarbucks leader grilled by Senate over anti-union actions
AQ
05:00pConsumer Cos Up After Pending-Home Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Starbucks shareholders approve review of labor union practices

03/29/2023 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks logo is seen at a Starbucks coffee shop in Vienna

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Starbucks shareholders approved a proposal for the coffee chain to conduct an independent assessment of its labor practices as it contends with hundreds of newly unionized U.S. cafes, according to voting results filed on Wednesday.

The proposal won 52% of votes. Results came the same day ex-Chief Executive Howard Schultz testified before a U.S. Senate committee, defending the company against claims that it illegally fired pro-union employees, among other allegations.

"It is clear from the vote result in the proposal that our investors share our commitment to our partners," Starbucks said in its regulatory filing disclosing the results.

Starbucks reiterated that it is now "undertaking an independent, third-party human rights impact assessment, which will include a deeper-level review of the principles of freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining."

The Seattle-based company said it will use findings of the review to "understand how we can best support our partners."

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Hilary Russ


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI COFFEE INDEX -2.33% 130.6893 Real-time Quote.3.86%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION 1.92% 100.62 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
05:49pStarbucks shareholders approve review of labor union practices
RE
05:28pStarbucks leader grilled by Senate over anti-union actions
AQ
05:00pConsumer Cos Up After Pending-Home Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:50pStarbucks Corp : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
01:58pSen. Sanders slams Starbucks' ex-CEO over alleged 'union busting'
RE
01:23pStarbucks' ex-CEO Schultz resists 'union busting' claims by U.S. Senators
RE
11:09aU.S. Senators slam Starbucks' ex-CEO Schultz over 'union busting'
RE
03/28Starbucks Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
03/28Walgreens Tops Street Views in Fiscal Second Quarter Even as COVID-19 Boost Wanes; Hold..
MT
03/28Former Starbucks CEO to tell lawmakers company engages in good faith bargaining
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 894 M - -
Net income 2023 3 886 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 327 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 2,16%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,50x
EV / Sales 2024 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 402 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 98,72 $
Average target price 112,41 $
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-0.54%113 459
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.51%43 173
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.11.18%18 800
SODEXO-2.41%13 820
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-1.30%4 604
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-15.66%3 455
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer