Starbucks shuts two China outlets after reports they used expired ingredients

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. coffee chain Starbucks
said on Monday it had shut two outlets in China and was
conducting an investigation after a state-backed newspaper
reported that they used expired ingredients to make drinks,
violating food safety rules.
The Beijing News newspaper, in what it described as an
undercover investigation, said the incidents occurred at two
stores in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi.
"We take what was reported by local media very seriously,
and have immediately closed the two stores in question to
conduct a thorough investigation," a Starbucks spokesperson
said.
"Since entering the Chinese mainland market 22 years ago, we
have been committed to implementing strict food safety standards
and adopt a 'zero tolerance' policy towards food safety issues.
We welcome the continued supervision of members of the media and
the public."
The company did not comment on the specifics of the report.
The newspaper later said that local Wuxi authorities were
probing the stores.
The incident became a trending topic on China's Twitter-like
Weibo social media site after the report was published.
Chinese consumers and media have become more aggressive
about protecting customer rights and monitoring the behavior of
big brands, especially from overseas.
Some targets, such as Canadian winterwear brand Canada Goose
which drew complaints over its refund policies, have been
subjected to government reprimands, while Chinese brands such as
milk tea chain Nayuki have also drawn public attention.
China is the largest market for Starbucks outside the United
States with 5,360 stores as of Oct. 3, the firm's latest
earnings report showed.
The Beijing News report said one of the Starbucks stores
used expired matcha liquid to make lattes, while another had put
pastries up for sale that were meant to be thrown away.
As of Monday afternoon, the topic of Starbucks' response to
the Beijing News report had received more than 50 million views
on Weibo. Commenters expressed both disappointment and worries
over more widespread problems.
"If Starbucks is like this, the other shops really worry
me," said one Weibo user named Revario. "They suffer the
scrutiny because it is a foreign brand."
