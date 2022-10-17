Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Starbucks Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBUX   US8552441094

STARBUCKS CORPORATION

(SBUX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:32 2022-10-17 pm EDT
88.69 USD   +2.68%
10/14Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store
RE
10/12Starbucks, Delta Air Lines Enter Loyalty Program Partnership
MT
10/10Starbucks sends dates, locations for bargaining sessions with workers union
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Starbucks sued for accusing unionized workers of assault, kidnapping

10/17/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The sign of a Starbucks store is seen in New York

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp was sued on Monday by eight employees at a unionized South Carolina store who said the company falsely accused them of criminal conduct after they demanded a raise from their manager.

The workers filed a lawsuit in South Carolina state court against Starbucks and the manager at the store in Anderson, a few miles from Clemson University. They claimed the manager urged police to charge them with assault and kidnapping after the workers pressed her for a raise in August.

The store's employees had voted 18-0 to unionize in June.

At least 240 other Starbucks in the United States have unionized over the past year, and the company has been accused of illegal labor practices at dozens of locations. Starbucks has denied wrongdoing.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

According to the complaint, the Anderson workers on Aug. 1 presented the manager with a letter calling for a raise. She then called a Starbucks district manager and falsely claimed the workers were preventing her from leaving the store, the plaintiffs claim.

The manager reported the incident to law enforcement two days later, prompting a weeks-long investigation that included police visiting some of the workers' homes, according to the lawsuit.

The local sheriff's office ultimately concluded the workers had done nothing illegal, the plaintiffs said.

Starbucks released a statement on Aug. 8 saying the manager had felt unsafe and the workers were suspended with pay pending an investigation.

The plaintiffs in Monday's lawsuit said the statement falsely suggested they had threatened the manager and engaged in criminal conduct.

The workers accused Starbucks of defamation and abusing the legal process in violation of state law. They are seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Josie Kao)

By Daniel Wiessner


© Reuters 2022
All news about STARBUCKS CORPORATION
10/14Apple workers vote for unionizing second U.S. store
RE
10/12Starbucks, Delta Air Lines Enter Loyalty Program Partnership
MT
10/10Starbucks sends dates, locations for bargaining sessions with workers union
RE
10/10The NLRB's Latest Mail-Ballot Election Decision Provides Some Light At The End Of The T..
AQ
10/07Starbucks Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/07Starbucks Corporation Announces Resignation of Javier Teruel from Board of Directors
CI
10/07California exotic dancers to vote over joining a union
RE
10/06U.S. labor board says union representation petitions soar 53% in a year
RE
10/06Why Americans spend $500 million a year on pumpkin spice
RE
10/06Oh my gourd! Pumpkin spice trend is a $500 million industry in U.S.
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STARBUCKS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 32 159 M - -
Net income 2022 3 209 M - -
Net Debt 2022 11 581 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 99 101 M 99 101 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 383 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Starbucks Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STARBUCKS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 86,37 $
Average target price 97,73 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laxman Narasimhan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rachel Marie Ruggeri Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mellody Louise Hobson Chairman
Jeff Wile Chief Information Officer
Deborah Hall Lefevre Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-26.16%99 101
COMPASS GROUP PLC9.39%35 606
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-13.69%15 913
SODEXO6.41%11 684
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-16.79%4 782
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION6.75%4 355