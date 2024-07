July 19 (Reuters) - Starbucks said on Friday its mobile order ahead and pay features were temporarily out of order due to a worldwide tech outage on Friday.

"Starbucks is among those companies experiencing impacts due to a widespread third-party systems outage, resulting in a temporary outage of our mobile order ahead and pay features," the company told Reuters on mail. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)